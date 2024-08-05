C-Bond Systems Seeing Increased Demand to Protect High Profile Individuals as it Completes Security Film Installation at Fortune 50 CEO’s Residence and Begins Co-Development of Bullet-Resistant Shield with Fox2Sierra for Use by Public Speakers and…

In light of the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, C-Bond and Fox2Sierra are developing a portable, transparent, bullet-resistant shield for use during public speaking events

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary is seeing increased demand to protect high profile individuals as it has completed a security film installation at the residence of a Fortune 50 Chief Executive Officer and has begun to co-develop a portable, transparent bullet-resistant shield with Fox2Sierra for use by schools, public speakers, and politicians.



Patriot Glass Solutions and Fox2Sierra are combining Fox2Sierra’s Active Shooter Evacuation/Escape Security Shield (ASESS) and C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant System (C-Bond BRS) to create a protective device in response to active shooters and the threats they pose to high profile speakers in public environments. The objective is to combine both systems to provide ballistic protection from all angles while maintaining a clear vision of the speaker. The shield will have no effect on visual or audio capabilities.

Patriot Glass Solutions also recently completed an installation of its C-Bond Secure forced-entry resistant system at the home of a Fortune 50 CEO in response to security concerns. The Company has also received inquiries to do additional residences of corporate executives.

“Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a public speech and the overall need for increased security for high profile individuals, the Company is seeing a growing demand for products to protect politicians, school administrators, top executives, and other ‘public’ people,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “In collaboration with the highly respected team at Fox2Sierra, I believe we will be able to deliver a new product that will provide a much-needed level of additional protection as we continue to offer our best-in-class solutions.”

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com or www.patriotglasssolutions.com.

About Fox2Sierra

Fox2Sierra, LLC is a full-service consulting company dedicated to helping schools, community organizations and houses of worship enhance their security profile. We start by listening to our clients and end users, training a first-hand understanding of their wants, needs, and potential issues and then working collaboratively to find creative solutions to complex problems. Our offerings are tailored to the specific needs encountered by our clients and end users. Fox2Sierra offers numerous training and ballistic product options in the active shooter and emergency response space and will develop threat assessments in addition to creating and tailoring Standard Operating Procedures, including emergency action plans, incident command and control, liaising with law enforcement and first responders, lockdown protocols and active shooter response. Classes in Mass Casualty Care, Situational Awareness, Emergency Medical Training, De-Escalation, Basic, Medium, and Advanced Combatives and fully-immersive real-world scenario-based training are also available. Finally, we offer technology solutions built from the widely-deployed Team Awareness Kit (TAK), which provides real-time situational awareness and communication over secure networks. This system allows real-time communication between staff internally, as well as externally with first responders and law enforcement to minimize response time and provide essential information faster, when seconds count. To learn more, visit: www.Fox2Sierra.com.

