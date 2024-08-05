Agile Sourcing Partners Appoints Matt Simmons as CEO

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc. (“Agile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated supply chain services and corrosion-resistant products for electric and gas utilities and construction contractors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew G. Simmons (Matt) as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2024. A portfolio company of Post Capital Partners, Agile was founded in 2006 to support the utility sector by providing a range of critical outsourced services.



Mr. Simmons is a proven leader with over 15 years of executive experience in the utility and construction industry. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Pike Electric and was an important part of the company’s growth over the course of his 19-year tenure. Pike is a leading provider of infrastructure engineering and construction solutions in the electric distribution and transmission, renewables, telecommunications, and gas distribution space.

“We look forward to working with Matt and our continued partnership with the Agile team to carry on the Company’s legacy as an innovative and unique solutions provider to the energy and construction industries,” said Mitch Davidson, Managing Director of Post Capital Partners. “Matt’s industry knowledge, together with his operational capabilities and leadership skills, will further support Agile’s mission to be an invaluable partner for gas and electric utilities and construction contractors nationwide.”

Mr. Simmons added, “I am honored to join Agile as CEO and excited to lead the team during this transformational period for the energy and construction industry. Agile has an exemplary reputation as a problem-solving resource and trusted partner to its customers, and I look forward to working with our team to serve the evolving needs of our customers going forward.”

About Agile Sourcing Partners

Based in Corona, CA, Agile is a national supply chain management organization committed to providing integrated solutions that best meet each customer’s unique needs. Agile leverages its team of industry experts, strategic partnerships, and broad footprint to provide leading supply chain services to the electric and gas utility, construction, security, and telecommunications industries. Agile’s fully integrated supply chain solutions allow our customers to execute their critical projects and high-impact business initiatives in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. Agile operates from 7 locations strategically positioned across the U.S. With over 250 employees, access to 300 warehouse locations and nine million feet of space, and state of the art technology, Agile is uniquely structured to support short-term and large, long-term complex infrastructure development projects such as stadiums, airports, utility projects, and commercial construction. For more information about Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc. please go to https://agilesourcingpartners.com/

About Post Capital Partners

Post Capital Partners (www.postcp.com) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models. Post Capital primarily employs an “Executive-First” deal sourcing and investment strategy in which it first identifies and partners with talented senior operating executives and then works proactively with those “Executive Partners” to identify investments. In addition to “Executive-First” platform searches, Post Capital also pursues management buyouts and growth capital investments. Based in New York City, Post Capital invests in a committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

(914) 815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com