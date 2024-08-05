Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 12, 2024 after the market close.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-225-9448 or 203-518-9708. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay will be available through August 19, 2024, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11156648. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on August 14th in Boston and the Gabelli Funds Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 5th in New York. Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bridger Aerospace website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Investors interested in participating should contact Bridger Aerospace Investor Relations or their Canaccord and Gabelli representatives.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.