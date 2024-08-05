NASA Awards TRAX $265M Goddard Logistics Services Contract

Company continues nearly three decades of providing satellite launch and space mission support services to NASA

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAX International Corporation, a leading provider of logistics, test and evaluation, engineering and IT services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it was awarded a five-year, $265 million prime contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to provide logistics services and management for NASA missions.



“Since 1995, supporting our nation’s space program and Goddard Space Flight Center has been a core focus of our company,” said Brian J. Clark, TRAX CEO and president. “We’re honored that NASA has continued to entrust us to provide satellite launch and space mission support. The critical mission of GSFC is to pioneer the future of space exploration and earth sciences.”

Under this contract, TRAX will provide full-spectrum logistics support services for Goddard Space Flight Center institutional and space flight project customers. The work will be performed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Operations services include transportation, materials and equipment management, warehousing, supply chain management and export control for NASA. This contract win is announced on the heels of TRAX winning its largest prime contract in June, a $692 million award with the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, IT and engineering, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S. and Central and Latin America. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

Media Contact

Joelle Shreves

jshreves@traxintl.com