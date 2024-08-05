MSI Viking Announces Strategic Partnership with Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Partnership in Precision

Greenville, SC, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSI Viking, a leader in precision measuring technologies and calibration services, is proud to announce a major new partnership in the Americas with Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, a division of Hexagon, the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. This collaboration is set to enhance MSI Viking’s offerings in coordinate metrology, further solidifying its commitment to delivering excellence in the field.

Dan Carter, President of MSI Viking, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. This decision was driven by our commitment to represent and resell the very best in coordinate metrology. By aligning with Hexagon, we are not only expanding our product portfolio but also enhancing our ability to service what is sold. This collaboration allows us to leverage Hexagon’s cutting-edge technology and integrate it with our extensive expertise in metrology and calibration. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Paul Rogers, President and CEO, the Americas and Asia Pacific for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, shared his perspective on the partnership: “At Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, exceeding customer expectations is at the core of what we do. As we continue our expansion in the Americas, we’re committed to being a complete technology partner for all the manufacturers we work with. That means providing our customers with the hands-on support they need, whenever they need it. Partnering with MSI Viking, who has a deep penetration of the southeastern US manufacturing market with over 10,000 active customers across automotive, aerospace, defense, medical device, and general manufacturing segments, is a strategic move to deepen our support for manufacturers across America. MSI Viking’s strong metrology and calibration engineering expertise combined with their dedication to customer service, ensures this partnership will bring significant benefits to our customers.”

By combining MSI Viking’s local market knowledge and technical expertise with Hexagon’s advanced metrology solutions, customers can expect enhanced service, support, and access to the latest technological advancements in coordinate metrology.

About MSI Viking

MSI Viking is a premier provider of precision measuring technologies and services, dedicated to supporting high-precision manufacturing companies. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, MSI Viking serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and general manufacturing, helping them achieve superior production outcomes with less variability.

About Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is a division of Hexagon, the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that use data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagon.com/mi.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

