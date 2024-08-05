Breckenridge Brewery Opens New Location in Fort Collins, Colorado

Celebrate with live music, local vendors, raffles and prizes at Breckenridge Brewery’s First Pour Party

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, a Colorado-based craft brewer with over 30 years of experience brewing approachable, well-balanced beers, announces the opening of its new brewery location in Fort Collins. With doors opening in early August 2024, the new 10,000-square-foot Breckenridge Brewery offers a full restaurant experience and a new vibrant atmosphere in the heart of Fort Collins for all to enjoy.



The new location will be a full-service restaurant, upholding the Breckenridge Brewery legacy while ushering in new opportunities for innovation and community collaboration. With a menu boasting a diverse range of culinary delights designed to complement our exceptional craft beers, the restaurant will be a haven for food and beer enthusiasts alike. With 40 dedicated employees, including local favorite Ryan Joy as head brewer, Breckenridge Brewery Fort Collins is poised to continue celebrating the company’s Colorado roots while offering an elevated dining experience.

"Born and raised in Colorado, I've spent twelve years honing my craft across Northern Colorado's brewing landscape—from intimate taprooms to large-scale production,” says Ryan Joy. “My teams have earned top honors at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, including a recent World Beer Cup bronze. I'm passionate about creating beers that blend innovation with tradition and I will bring the same philosophy to our new Breck Brew location in Fort Collins.”

To mark this occasion, Breckenridge Brewery invites the Fort Collins community to join in for the First Pour Party on August 17th, 2024 at 1020 E Lincoln Ave. This community event will feature live music, along with local food trucks and vendors. There will also be giveaways and prizes from Never Summer, Zeal Optics, Rovr Coolers, and more throughout the event.

The live music lineup for the event includes:

Outside Stage:

After Party (Inside):

Dave Jordan: 7:00 - 9:00 pm



Breckenridge Brewery has created a commemorative beer for the event, as well as a 16oz crowler, featuring artwork by Brooks Engel with Nowhere Land Supply, who also designed the First Pour Party poster artwork. For each pint or package sold, a donation will be made to Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit that delivers medical supplies to communities in need, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the Colorado community.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to Breckenridge Brewery’s head innovation brewer, Jimmy Walker, pouring unique beers that were brewed at our pub in Breckenridge and brought down the mountain specifically for the Fort Collins community.

Please join the Breckenridge Brewery community August 17th at 12-7pm to celebrate the spirit of Fort Collins and the new taproom. No tickets required.

About Breckenridge Brewery:

Breckenridge Brewery has been an innovator in Colorado's craft beer scene since 1990, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

