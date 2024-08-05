Benjakitti by Arsomsilp and Turenscape Wins Gold in A' Landscape Design Awards
Innovative Bangkok Urban Park Recognized for Sustainable Design and Ecological ImpactCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design, has announced Benjakitti by Arsomsilp and Turenscape as the Gold winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Benjakitti's innovative and sustainable design within the landscape design industry.
Benjakitti's award-winning design demonstrates the potential for nature-based approaches to address critical urban challenges such as flood management, water purification, and biodiversity conservation. By showcasing these solutions in an immersive and educational manner, the park serves as a model for sustainable landscape design, inspiring both industry professionals and the general public.
Located on the site of a former tobacco factory in central Bangkok, Benjakitti Park incorporates wetland and forest ecosystems that deliver a range of ecological services. The park's design features a network of boardwalks and skywalks that immerse visitors in nature, encouraging reflection on the harmonious coexistence of humans and the environment. Innovative elements such as the use of native aquatic plants for water purification and the repurposing of site materials demonstrate the park's commitment to sustainability.
The Gold A' Design Award recognition validates Arsomsilp and Turenscape's design approach and serves as motivation for the team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable landscape architecture. The award is expected to elevate the profile of Benjakitti Park, positioning it as a must-visit destination and a case study for nature-based urban design.
Benjakitti was designed by a multidisciplinary team including the Tobacco Authority of Thailand, Royal Thai Army (Ministry of Defence), and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration as client collaborators; Turenscape as design consultant; Landscape Studio by Arsomsilp as landscape architect; Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect as architect; Kasem Design and Consultant as structure engineer; Optimology as mechanical and electrical engineer; Stonehenge as construction manager; Royal Thai Army â?? 1st Development Division as contractor; and Plan Motif as signage designer.
Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect is a multidisciplinary architecture studio founded to support "active learning" at the Arsomsilp Institute of the Arts, a non-profit institution for higher education focused on "transformative" learning. The studio, led by experienced landscape architect Chatchanin Sung, is passionate about public service projects and operates with a strong vision of "participatory architecture for change." Turenscape, a leading landscape architecture firm based in China, collaborated with Arsomsilp on the Benjakitti Park project.
The Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement that recognizes designs demonstrating exceptional innovation and impact. Winners are noted for their visionary approach, skill, and ability to advance art, science, design, and technology. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future designers. Golden A' Design Award winners in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, native plant use, water management, and social impact.
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to a better world through good design. Entries undergo blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://competitiondesign.org
