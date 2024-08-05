Marketing Operations Management Market to Hit $25.01 Billion by 2034: A 7.5% CAGR Growth

Marketing Operations Management Equipping Marketers with Insights into Customer Behavior and Enabling Smart Decisions and Marketing Spend

According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the global marketing operations management market is expected to reach US$ 12.13 billion in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.Data-driven marketing tactics are becoming more and more important. Systems for managing marketing operations are helping businesses gather, analyze, and use data more effectively. These solutions provide insights into campaign performance, customer behavior, and return on investment, enabling marketers to make well-informed decisions and get the most out of their marketing budgets.Marketing operations management solutions are necessary to support brand management by ensuring adherence to local legal requirements for content localization, corporate design guidelines, and brand standards. Sales of PIM-enabled marketing operations management systems contribute to ensuring that stakeholders are appropriately informed about brands and products as well as compliance with relevant laws.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7291 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for marketing operations management is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.The market is forecasted to climb to a value of US$ 25.01 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.32 billion in 2024.China is set to account for a market share of 48.9% in East Asia in 2024.Revenue from the market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 771.5 million in 2024.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2024 to 2034.“Customized and targeted campaigns are crucial for attracting clients and fostering long-term relationships. Marketing operations management platforms help marketers design personalized campaigns using customer data and behavioral insights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Marketing Operations Management Solutions Using Machine Learning to Continuously Analyze Data and Forecast FutureAI integration is making marketing operations management solutions smarter by enabling them to digitalize, formalize, optimize, and automate a wide range of tasks currently carried out by knowledgeable human experts. Marketing operations management solutions can now use machine learning (ML) to continuously analyze data to forecast the future and make data-driven recommendations for enhancing marketing performance.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7291 Utilizing Hybrid Cloud Services More OftenArtificial intelligence (AI) technology is making marketing operations management solutions smarter by enabling them to digitalize, formalize, optimize, and automate a wide variety of processes typically carried out by knowledgeable human specialists. The incorporation of machine learning (ML) enables businesses to analyze data continually in order to forecast future trends and recommend data-driven enhancements to boost marketing effectiveness, hence propelling the growth of the marketing operations management market.In order to use AI to generate customized experiences, providers of marketing operations management systems are also experimenting with advanced marketing technologies.Machine Learning-enabled Systems Recognizing and Comprehending Unique Customer PreferencesAdditionally, ML-enabled systems identify client preferences and offer a suitable method for inducing action. These solutions help improve workflow by launching customized customer interactions. AI-driven marketing operations management solutions help supply curated content, or information that is customized to the customer's devices and preferences, as opposed to providing generic content to every consumer.Improved Targeting and Segmentation of CustomersFrom small start-ups to massive multinational conglomerates, businesses of all kinds utilize marketing operations management systems extensively in the US. Even though larger companies typically have more complex marketing operations and greater resources to invest in marketing operations management platforms, smaller businesses are increasingly realizing the need for streamlined marketing procedures and are implementing scalable marketing operations management solutions.US-based businesses are setting the standard for applying data-driven insights to enhance their marketing strategies. Businesses are profiting from this significant rise in the marketing operations management industry. Platforms for marketing operations management are helping businesses gather, analyze, and use data more effectively. This is helping them segment their client base more precisely, run more targeted campaigns, and get better return on their marketing investments.Competitive LandscapeIn order to create cutting-edge solutions for managing diverse marketing operations and resources, major players in the marketing operations management market are making significant investments in R&D. The market is growing as a result of early technology adoption, businesses concentrating on marketing campaigns to reach a wider audience, and a notable rise in sales of marketing operations management systems.• In June 2021, Primo revealed plans to update its marketing calendar and enhance the functionality of its content operations platform. With an actionable, customisable layer added to its work management system, the Aprimo Marketing Calendar provides marketers with a single, comprehensive view of all projects.• In October 2021, IBM released updates to version 21.0.3 of the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. This version will become generally available (GA) on December 17, 2021. This early announcement highlights long-term support for the 21.0.3 release as a Long-Term Support Release (LTSR) and zLinux compatibility for essential business automation technologies. Additional features like automated decision services and ODM will be included in this edition.• In April 2021, FICO joined forces with Neurotech, a company that specializes in cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and big data solutions, to take the lead in the US credit risk management industry.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Contextual Marketing Solution Market The global contextual marketing solution market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 183.56 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 711.22 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2034. Digital Marketing Software Market Expanding at a CAGR of 17.5%, the global digital marketing software market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 89.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 450.2 billion by 2034.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 