Bong Go extends aid to nearly a thousand Typhoon Carina victims in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

On Wednesday, July 31, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expanded his relief operations to Vigan City, in Ilocos Sur, bringing hope and assistance to those devastated by Typhoon Carina.

Through collaboration with Governor Jerry Singson and Vice Governor Ryan Singson, Go's Malasakit Team distributed food packs and shirts to a total of 800 families at the Provincial Farmers Livelihood Development Center and the Bulala Norte in Vigan City.

The outreach in Ilocos Sur is part of a broader series of aid distributions that have taken place across affected regions.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ako ay magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pagasa... sa pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, malalagpasan natin ang anumang pagsubok. Manatili tayong matatag at positibo sa kabila ng mga hamon," he advised.

Go continues to advocate for stronger disaster management policies. He is pushing for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) with his filed Senate Bill No. 188, aiming to enhance the nation's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

"We should not settle with makeshift shelters for evacuees nor with just having a coordinating council or creating a task force every time disaster strikes. We must continue to improve mechanisms -- from coordination among agencies and LGUs, the preposition of goods for relief, evacuation, rescue efforts, and up to rebuilding, recovery, and restoration of normalcy -- to further protect lives," he explained.

Furthermore, he is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which seeks to establish fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers across the Philippines.

"Our goal in promoting these legislative measures is to ensure that our fellow Filipinos are better prepared for any disasters. By working together and showing compassion, we can accelerate recovery from these adversities," emphasized Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos.

Previous relief operations under Go's guidance have also benefitted affected communities in the cities of Manila, Marikina, Pasig, Caloocan, Navotas, Pasay, and Valenzuela, as well as in the provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, and Pampanga.