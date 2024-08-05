PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 1, 2024 Bong Go assists typhoon rebuilding efforts in Valladolid and La Carlota City, Negros Occidental while continuing to advocate for enhanced disaster resilience On Tuesday, July 30, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended support to those recovering from Typhoon Egay in Valladolid and La Carlota City, Negros Occidental. The aid distribution took place at the Valladolid Multipurpose Covered Gym, where Typhoon Egay victims received grocery packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Through the initiative of Go and in coordination with Congresswoman Juliet Ferrer, Governor Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, Valladolid Mayor Enrique "Bebot" Miravalles, Vice Mayor Roel Yogore, La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on and Vice Mayor David "Jun-Jun" Baga Jr., representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA) likewise extended emergency housing assistance to help the 142 qualified victims rebuild their homes. "Mga kababayan, nandirito rin ang ating NHA para sa Emergency Housing Assistance Program o EHAP. Bibigyan kayo ng pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa. Ito 'yung programa na matagal ko nang isinulong para patuloy na matulungan ang mga nasunugan, binagyo, nabahaan, na nasiraan ng mga bahay para makapagtayo ulit at makabangon muli," said Go in a video message. Meanwhile, Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for poor Filipinos, continues to push for the passage of his Senate Bill No. 188, also known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This bill aims to establish a specialized agency committed to developing communities that are adaptable, disaster-resilient, and secure. Additionally, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, in which he is one of the authors and co-sponsors. This proposed legislation seeks to create permanent, fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide, enhancing the country's readiness for future emergencies. Also, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law. Go then encouraged individuals with health issues to visit the Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, where they can readily obtain medical assistance programs offered by the government. The main goal of the Malasakit Center is to minimize patients' hospital bills to the lowest feasible amount by addressing various services and expenses. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that approximately ten million underprivileged Filipinos have benefited from 166 Malasakit Centers across the country. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.