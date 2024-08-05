SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 5, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Pramb

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Pramb , a decentralized multi-chain insurance protocol, offering users robust risk protection for their DeFi activities. This partnership enables seamless access to comprehensive insurance coverage directly through the OKX Wallet interface.

Key benefits for OKX Wallet users:

Diverse Coverage Options : Protect against smart contract vulnerabilities, custodian risks, stablecoin de-pegging, and bridge failures.

: Protect against smart contract vulnerabilities, custodian risks, stablecoin de-pegging, and bridge failures. Multi-Chain Support : Access insurance across multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Sui, Near, Starknet, and Solana.

: Access insurance across multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Sui, Near, Starknet, and Solana. Enhanced Security : Benefit from advanced security measures for all insurance-related transactions.

: Benefit from advanced security measures for all insurance-related transactions. User-Friendly Integration: Connect to Pramb easily via the OKX Wallet browser extension.

This integration reinforces OKX Wallet's commitment to user security and expands its suite of decentralized services. By leveraging Pramb's innovative solutions, users can now effectively manage risks in the volatile cryptocurrency market, ensuring a safer DeFi experience.

