Extended-Release Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $99.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.8%

Extended-Release Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Extended-Release Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extended-release drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.11 billion in 2023 to $63.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient compliance improvement, chronic disease prevalence, improved efficacy, patent protection strategy, biodegradable implants.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The extended-release drugs market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $99.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, patient-centric drug development, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, drug repurposing, global access to extended-release therapies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Extended-Release Drugs Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12675&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Extended-Release Drugs Market

The increasing incidence of chronic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the extended-release drug market going forward. Chronic conditions are defined as conditions that last for a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. Heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes are a few examples. Extended-release drug delivery systems are designed to provide a relatively constant level of medication in the body over a long period. It helps maintain a consistent therapeutic effect and avoids the fluctuations in drug levels that can occur with immediate-release medications.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-release-drugs-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the extended-release drugs market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the extended-release drug market. Major companies operating in the extended-release drug market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Extended-Release Drugs Market Segments:

1) By Type: Sustained Release Drug, Controlled Release Drug

2) By Mode: Over-The-Counter, Prescription

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, Drug Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the extended-release drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the extended-release drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Extended-Release Drugs Market Definition

Extended-release drugs are a dosage form made to release the medication over a longer time, at a predetermined rate, duration, and location, in a controlled manner. The drug can be taken less frequently than the immediate release form, and patients may take 1 to 2 doses each day instead of 3 to 4.

Extended-Release Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Extended-Release Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on extended-release drugs market size, extended-release drugs market drivers and trends, extended-release drugs market major players, extended-release drugs competitors' revenues, extended-release drugs market positioning, and extended-release drugs market growth across geographies. The extended-release drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Extended Reality Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-global-market-report

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-of-abuse-doa-testing-global-market-report

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-benign-prostatic-hypertrophy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293