Global Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in cardiology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cardiovascular disease burden, big data availability, clinical decision support, growing importance of preventive cardiology, shortages in cardiovascular specialists.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in cardiology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with electronic health records, population aging, wearable devices, remote monitoring, global telecardiology adoption, integrated cardiovascular imaging.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market

The high burden of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the cardiology market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases are all diseases that can affect the heart and blood vessels. In cardiology, AI is used to detect cardiovascular diseases by helping with electrocardiogram (ECG) interpretation and helping spot diseases like long QT syndrome and atrial fibrillation. Also, AI can evaluate vast amounts of data from electronic health records, mobile health devices, and imaging data.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in cardiology market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Tempus Labs Inc.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in cardiology market are focusing on strategic collaboration to revolutionize heart research. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software Solutions, Services

2) By Application: Cardiac Arrhythmia, Stroke, Ischemic Heart Disease Or Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Lifescience Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in cardiology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in cardiology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in cardiology refers to techniques used to forecast cardiovascular outcomes, detect malignant arrhythmias, and diagnose coronary artery disease non-invasively. Artificial intelligence in cardiology is used for detecting heart disease, treating strokes quickly, and enhancing diagnostic radiology capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in cardiology market size, artificial intelligence in cardiology market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in cardiology market major players, artificial intelligence in cardiology competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in cardiology market positioning, and artificial intelligence in cardiology market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in cardiology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

