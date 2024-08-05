Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market 2024 To Reach $62.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.3%

Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.7 billion in 2023 to $27.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cybersecurity threats, rising adoption of cloud computing, proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, shortage of cybersecurity professionals, expansion of e-commerce and online transactions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $62.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to awareness of the importance of cybersecurity, emphasis on zero trust security models, rise in insider threats and data leaks, escalation of advanced persistent threats, growing need for automated security solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Security Market

The increasing risks of cyberattacks are expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the security market going forward. A cyberattack is any attempt to gain access to a computer, computing system, or network to cause harm. Phishing is a type of cybersecurity attack where users are tricked into installing malware, disclosing personal information, and putting themselves or their companies at risk of criminal activity. Organizations trying to strengthen their defenses and react to changing threats and cyber-attacks encourage the demand for advanced artificial intelligence security solutions as they use methods for protecting data, such as encryption, anomaly detection, and behavior analysis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in security market include Intel Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Nvidia Corporation.

Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence in security market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in security markets are adopting advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Services, Software

2) By Solutions: Identity And Access Management (IAM), Risk And Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Antivirus Or Antimalware, Intrusion Detection Or Prevention System (IDS Or IPS), Other Solutions

3) By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Other Security Types

5) By End-Users: Enterprise, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Government And Defense, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive And Transportation, Infrastructure, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in security refers to the tools and strategies that use AI (artificial intelligence) to recognize, stop, and react to new cyber threats. Artificial intelligence is helpful in cyber security to help professionals better understand, examine, and evaluate crimes. It also helps businesses protect customer data and improves the tools they employ to combat cybercrime.

Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in security market size, artificial intelligence in security market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in security market major players, artificial intelligence in security competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in security market positioning, and artificial intelligence in security market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in security market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

