Global Vascular Embolization Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular embolization market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.89 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of vascular diseases, rise in demand for non-coiling devices, surge in the use of clot agents, increased awareness about advanced treatment options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vascular embolization market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in the cases of chronic diseases, rising investments in r&d activities, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, geographic expansion and access to healthcare, rising disposable incomes.

Growth Driver Of The Vascular Embolization Market

The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vascular embolization market going forward. Vascular disease refers to a group of disorders that affect the blood vessels, including the arteries and veins, decrease blood flow, and lead to a variety of conditions such as peripheral vascular disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, deep vein thrombosis, atherosclerosis, chronic venous insufficiency, peripheral artery diseases, and others. Vascular embolization is used for treating vascular disorders that involve occluding or obstructing blood vessels to stop bleeding, repair aneurysms, and improve blood supply in veins.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vascular embolization market include Johnson and Johnson Co, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., Merck Group, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Major companies operating in the vascular embolization market are innovating new products such as embolic systems to increase their profitability in the market. An embolic system refers to the combination of embolic agents and delivery devices used to intentionally block blood vessels. Vascular embolization is a medical procedure in which these embolic systems are employed to occlude or reduce blood flow to specific areas of the body.

Segments:

1) By Product: Embolic Agents, Embolization Devices

2) By Embolization Technique: Coiling Devices, Non-Coiling Devices

3) By Application: Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vascular embolization market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vascular embolization market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vascular Embolization Market Definition

Vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that uses different materials, such as coils, particles, or liquid agents, to block or impede blood vessels to halt arterial bleeding. It blocks blood vessels for various purposes, such as treating malignancies, shrinking vascular abnormalities, or re-directing flow.

