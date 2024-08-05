Unmanned Traffic Management Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Unmanned Traffic Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unmanned traffic management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2023 to $1.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in uav (unmanned aerial vehicle) adoption, growth in commercial drone applications, expansion of e-commerce, expansion of drone delivery services, rise in drone swarming application.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The unmanned traffic management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in bvlos (beyond visual line of sight) operations, rise in emergency response applications, surge in urban air mobility initiatives, implementation of remote id technologies, expansion of utm for agricultural applications.

Growth Driver Of The Unmanned Traffic Management Market

The increase In geopolitical tensions is expected to propel the growth of unmanned traffic management market going forward. Geopolitical tensions refer to political conflicts, rivalries, or disputes among nations or regions, often related to issues such as territory, resources, power, or ideology. Advanced unmanned traffic management systems with drone detection and tracking capabilities could offer valuable insights into troop movements, military deployments, and potential threats, aiding in strategic decision-making.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the unmanned traffic management market include Droniq GmbH, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.

Major companies operating in the unmanned traffic management market are developing new products such as cloud-based aerial traffic management systems to gain a competitive edge in the market. Cloud-based aerial traffic management systems refer to centralized and networked solutions that utilize cloud computing technology to manage and coordinate the airspace activities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones.

Segments:

1) By Type: Persistent, Non-Persistent

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics And Transportation, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the unmanned traffic management market in 2023. The regions covered in the unmanned traffic management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Unmanned Traffic Management Market Definition

Unmanned traffic management (UTM) refers to a system designed to manage the integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, into the airspace. These systems provide a framework that allows for drones' safe and scalable integration into existing airspace while accommodating diverse operations and applications.

