Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Tropical Storm Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis provided updates on Tropical Storm Debby at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie ahead of landfall from Tropical Storm Debby.

As the storm approaches, landfall is expected on Monday morning in the Big Bend region. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-157 on August 2, amending EO 24-156, and declaring a state of emergency for a total of 61 counties.

As of 8 PM EDT, Tropical Storm Debby is located about 90 miles southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and is moving northward. On the forecast track, the center will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight and reach the Florida Big Bend coast around midday Monday. Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with rapid strengthening forecasted. Debby is expected to become a hurricane by tonight before it reaches the Florida Big Bend area.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources before and after Tropical Storm Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for: Levy County.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for: Wakulla, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, Madison, Suwannee, and Lafayette Counties.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for: Coastal Lee, Coastal Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Sumter, Citrus, Levy, Gadsden, Baker, Union, Bradford, Liberty, Gulf, Nassau, Duval, Marion, Alachua, Gilchrist, Columbia, Hamilton, Leon, and Inland Franklin Counties.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for: Lake, Polk, Hardee, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte, and Inland Lee Counties.

Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for: Coastal Manatee, Hillsborough (including Tampa Bay), Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, Wakulla, and Franklin Counties.

Storm Surge Watches are in effect for: Coastal Lee, Charlotte (including Charlotte Harbor), and Sarasota Counties.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently. Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners for any potential resource requests.

Floridians are encouraged to know the flood risks in their area and prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.

State Preparedness Efforts

FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. FDEM has deployed community-requested resources and personnel for storm preparedness assistance and to ensure critical infrastructure is protected from storm impacts, including:

Over 670,000 bottles of water Over 287,000 shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps 156,000 sandbags 120 cots Staff to support county shelter operations.



FDEM is mobilizing four logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are being deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges.

For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.



Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts as needed.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is moving forward with the activation of its service members for response operations. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,000 Guardsmen.

(FLNG) is moving forward with the activation of its service members for response operations. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,000 Guardsmen. The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St. Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and mobilizing County LNOs and aviation support, as needed. The FLNG is supporting 15 Counties with LNOs and that number is expected to increase.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 10 rotary aircraft and over 400 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The FLNG is also completing missions to erect flood control barriers around critical infrastructure.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following:

86 FSG members to support response and recovery operations.

Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment.

10 UTVs are staged for deployment.

Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment.

Seven search and rescue crews prepared to be deployed from Camp Blanding.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path.

has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center, and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as:

Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones



These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

These teams, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, will be staging today at a centralized point, linking up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services Cut Crew to deploy to impacted areas as soon as possible.

These teams will have an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas

33 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 8 airboats 6 shallow draft vessels 8 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 3 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center.

FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center. FDLE’s Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are monitoring and are in contact with their local partners.

FDLE has prepared two mobile command buses and three sleeper trailers, ready for use in impacted areas if necessary.

FDLE is identifying law enforcement support strike teams to deploy into impacted areas once it is safe to do so.

FDLE prepared aviation assets for deployment following the storm.

FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and Florida’s Fusion Center have moved operations to ensure consistency during and after the storm.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) offices and facilities have finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth.

offices and facilities have finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth. These actions include fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has prepared the following:

has prepared the following: Institutions (prisons):

FDC has evacuation plans in place, should the need arise, to relocate inmates from smaller satellite facilities into larger parent facilities, and is evaluating major institutions that may be at risk of flash flooding.

Community Corrections (probation):

Community Corrections is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all probation officers while they continue to monitor offenders under supervision during the upcoming weather event.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) Statewide Law Enforcement Radio Service (SLERS) has ensured that generators are prepared to respond as needed.

Statewide Law Enforcement Radio Service (SLERS) has ensured that generators are prepared to respond as needed. The Department has evacuated select facilities out of an abundance of caution and temporarily suspended visitation at other facilities.

Updates to closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at https://www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates

Wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

Starlink units are being pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. Activated an additional 40 Starlink bringing total to 93 so far.

Staged additional Statewide Law Enforcement Radios in Jefferson County for deployment if needed.

Established live call agents to begin answering the State Assistance Information Line ( SAIL) with English and Spanish speaking agents.

Wireless providers have multiple pre-staged assets in various locations in order to deploy post landfall.

Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be closed Monday, August 5. Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be closed Monday, August 5. Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled. The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400.



Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

has deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties. DOH is supporting 19 special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Alachua, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor.

County health offices in Columbia, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Suwanee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties will be closed on Monday, August 5, 2024.

DOH’s Bureau of Public Health Lab in Jacksonville, FL, will be closed Monday, August 5, 2024.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to perform 87 home wellness visits for hard-to-reach special needs clients in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH has deployed oxygen generators to support fire rescue in areas of anticipated landfall.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH is distributing information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This notice was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which:

Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.



VolunteerFlorida has conducted the following preparedness efforts:

has conducted the following preparedness efforts: Coordination with Partners

Daily Coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) Identifying partner capabilities, needs and gaps. Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Identifying pre-staging locations of flood/cleanup kits, hygiene kits and tools



Key Messaging to Partners:

Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy. Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect. Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours.



Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61.



Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) conducted onsite visits this morning to check generator status.

conducted onsite visits this morning to check generator status. AHCA has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

AHCA is taking necessary precautions for facilities in the likely path of the storm and is evacuating as needed.

AHCA is conducting outreach to residential facilities in potential low-lying areas.

There are 6 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation:

Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator Glades-Hendry County Health Departments



AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice.

Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).



If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency.

Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.



Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) The Agency is leaning forward, actively monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Debby, providing up-to-date emergency event information to Agency leadership, partners, stakeholders, and clients. APD is thoroughly communicating with these groups to ensure the safety of all clients and residents.

The Agency is leaning forward, actively monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Debby, providing up-to-date emergency event information to Agency leadership, partners, stakeholders, and clients. APD is thoroughly communicating with these groups to ensure the safety of all clients and residents. APD’s 12 HOPE Navigators, 78 recruited volunteers, and Agency leadership standby available to deploy to affected areas in the event there is a need from response to recovery.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. All 7 Districts, the Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls on Monday, July 29, which continue daily.

FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include:

Clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU). Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Securing maintenance yards, active construction projects, high mast lighting, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations. Barges at the Howard Frankland Bridge construction site are secured. Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment. Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed. FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.



Over 50 crews have been across the state inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate.

Resources are staged strategically in safe locations that are in close proximity to the projected path to allow for quick implementation following the passage of a storm

Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks.



Bridges in the potential impact area are closely monitored for flooding and wind speeds. Once wind speeds increase beyond 40 mph, FHP may deem it necessary for closure. Law enforcement will then stop traffic from crossing bridges to ensure the safety of motorists.

Crews are staged to inspect coastal bridges and will be monitoring water levels at low-lying bridges near major river crossings including Suwannee, Santa Fe, Aucilla, and Ochlockonee Rivers.

120 Bridge Inspectors are on standby to quickly deploy in the field.



FDOT has 120 crews on standby to swiftly start performing Cut-and-Toss Operations to clear state roads and interstates.

FDOT has 6 drone teams on standby to assist across the transportation system as needed.

Nearly 150 other crews are on standby to assist with various emergency response efforts, such as damage assessment, flooding, traffic signals outages, etc.

FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles now will have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

With this order, utility trucks are being waived through weigh stations to quickly pre-stage across the state. FDOT also worked with Alabama and Georgia to implement this same action in order to quickly get utility trucks to Florida and preposition for utility restoration.



Deployed FDOT liaisons to county emergency operations centers where requested.

Coordinating FDOT Debris Clearing Crews with Utility Response Crews to aid in swift utility restoration.

Seaports:

Port Tampa Bay, Port St. Pete, Port of Key West, Seaport Manatee and Port of Port St. Joe are closed waterside.

Port Panama City is open with restrictions, no inbound vessels.

Port Fernandina, and JAXPORT are open and preparing for potential storm impacts.

All other seaports are open.

Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations

Airports:

Tallahassee International Airport will close tonight (8/4) at 11:59 p.m.

No other reported Commercial Service Airport closures at this time.

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

Rail:

Railroad partners are monitoring and making preparations as needed.

Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are monitoring and preparing as prevailing conditions warrant.

Transit:

Transit partners continue to monitor the progress and development of the storm.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has suspended SunRunner service along Gulf Boulevard in Pinellas County due to flooding.

Big Bend Transit is assisting with transportation to evacuation shelters and is suspending service on Monday, 8/5.

Manatee County has suspended the Anna Maria Island Trolley.

Citrus Connection has suspended the Squeeze Shuttle Services in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Bartow until Tuesday, 8/6.

Leetran operating under modified service due to flooding.

Citrus County will suspend service at noon on Sunday, 8/4.

Wakulla County will suspend service on Monday, 8/5.

Manatee, Levy, and Citrus County are assisting with evacuation transportation to shelters.

State-Owned Road Closures (As of 6pm, 8/4/24): FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

E Olympia Avenue Eastbound at Nesbit Street – All lanes closed US-17 West beyond Cooper Street – All lanes closed



US-41 South at San Marco Road/CR-92 – All lanes closed US-41 North at San Marco Road/CR-92 – All lanes closed



US-41 Business North at Edison Bridge – All lanes closed



The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response. Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which:

Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.



One FHP MRAP (high water rescue and debris removal vehicle) is being moved from Panama City to Tallahassee for staging in preparation for the storm.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP is now staffing the State EOC 24/7 effective this morning at 7:00 a.m. EST

FHP currently has four sworn and one non-sworn member assigned to the State EOC at this time

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist for any potential impacts across the state.

is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist for any potential impacts across the state. The Florida Highway Patrol is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby.

FHP Troopers assigned to Troops A, B and H have canceled regularly scheduled days off.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is preparing for Tropical Storm Debby and has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed.

is preparing for Tropical Storm Debby and has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed. DCF has ensured licensed mental health treatment facilities are prepared and have adequate supplies.

Community-Based Care Lead Agencies have contacted foster families and group homes to ensure preparedness.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.

is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida. Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department. FDACS inspectors will respond to impacted areas, as soon as it is safe to do so, to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here.

has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here. Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) , following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

, following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris. DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

WaterTracker is active, DEP’s online portal for drinking and wastewater facilities to report their operational status after the storm passes their area.

DEP has pre-authorized 850 Disaster Debris Management Sites for the counties included in the Governor’s Executive Order to temporarily stage debris that may result from the storm. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm.

All significant hazardous waste facilities in potentially affected counties have been notified to ensure all pre-storm preparations are being made.

Hazardous Area Response Teams (HARTs) are preparing for potential assessment and deployment to impacted areas as needed.

DEP’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Special Agents are preparing for potential deployment to impacted areas as needed.

DEP has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.

Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and the water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm develops.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments. DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurants has proactively communicated with more than 83,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide them with flood preparation and post-storm food safety resources.

DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments.

Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.



FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com. VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory.

Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory. FloridaCommerce is communicating and coordinating with private sector partners, encouraging them to review their emergency plans for their businesses and prepare their employees in advance of the weather event.

is communicating and coordinating with private sector partners, encouraging them to review their emergency plans for their businesses and prepare their employees in advance of the weather event. FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Briefings will be provided by SERT meteorology, transportation, and energy, as well as private sector partners such as the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and VISIT FLORIDA. For call information email esf18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Tropical Storm Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Tropical Depression Four.

