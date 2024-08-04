St. Albans Barracks / Vandalism in Isle La Motte
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/04/24 between 01:30 and 06:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 755 Quarry Road, Isle La Motte
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief- vandalism to parked motor vehicle.
ACCUSED: Unknown/ under investigation
VICTIM: Shane Salls
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are seeking public assistance with obtaining information about the vandalism of a vehicle parked at the above address. A 2021 Ford F-150 owned by Shane Salls was damaged by an object that was thrown at the rear window, causing it to shatter. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks