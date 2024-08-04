Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Vandalism in Isle La Motte

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2005397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                    

STATION:    St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/24 between 01:30 and 06:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 755 Quarry Road, Isle La Motte

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief- vandalism to parked motor vehicle.

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown/ under investigation                                        

 

 

VICTIM:  Shane Salls

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are seeking public assistance with obtaining information about the vandalism of a vehicle parked at the above address. A 2021 Ford F-150 owned by Shane Salls was damaged by an object that was thrown at the rear window, causing it to shatter. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks

 

 

