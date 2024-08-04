NANCY BINAY HAILS YULO'S HISTORIC GOLD WIN

Senator Nancy Binay on Sunday hailed gymnast Carlos Yulo's historic gold medal win in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yulo garnered a 15.000 score in the men's floor exercise on August 3 to become the first Filipino gymnast to reach the podium and the country's second Olympic gold medalist after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

His win is also the Philippines' first medal in the ongoing Olympics.

"Pagpupugay sa unang gymnast gold medalist ng bansa, Carlos Yulo! Isang bansa ang nakiiyak, nakihiyaw at nakipalakpak sa makasaysayang araw ni Caloy sa Paris Olympics," Binay said.

Binay recalled that Yulo had overcome various setbacks and challenges, which included a change of coach and moving back to the Philippines from Japan for his training, to get to this moment.

The lawmaker added that Yulo shows how people can attain a balanced life as they reach for their dreams.

"You are a shining example, Caloy, of how we can strive to achieve balance in our lives despite the pursuit of glory--na hindi kailangan isakripisyo ang pamilya at kaligayahan, na sa katotohanan ay makatutulong ang mga ito upang bigyan tayo ng kapanatagan, lakas, at tibay ng loob para harapin ang pinakamatinding hamon na hinaharap natin," she said.

"We all await your victorious return, and we will be sure to welcome you with all the warmth and pride that we can muster," Binay also said.

The senator also thanked Yulo for once again showcasing the Filipino's potential for greatness.