Padilla: On Carlos Yulo's Gold Medal Win in 2024 Olympics

PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release
August 4, 2024

On Carlos Yulo's Gold Medal Win in 2024 Olympics

Congratulations, Carlos Yulo - the first to give our Motherland the first gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Hopefully, this will not be the last gold medal for our athletes in the 2024 Games.

MABUHAY ANG PILIPINAS!

Sa Pagkamit ng Gintong Medalya ni Carlos Yulo sa Paris Olympics

Mabuhay ka Carlos Yulo, ang nagbigay ng unang ginto ng Inang Bayang Pilipinas sa Paris 2024 Olympics!

Nawa'y hindi ito maging huling ginto na makamit ng ating mga atleta sa 2024 Games.

MABUHAY ANG PILIPINAS!

