MPD Searching for Southeast Homicide Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at approximately 6:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Davon Mangum, of Southeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24018777