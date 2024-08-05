Submit Release
Suteara Vaughn Shines in New Movie 'The Girl in the Pool'

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thai-American actress and producer Suteara Vaughn, known for her compelling portrayal of Ariel on Showtime's "Shameless," takes on an exciting new role in the highly anticipated film "The Girl in the Pool" directed by Dakota Gorman. Vaughn stars as Lilly, the best friend’s wife of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character, showcasing her versatility and talent in this captivating drama.

Born Suteara Vathansombat in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Whittier, California, Vaughn has consistently impressed audiences with her dynamic performances. She holds a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from Cal State Fullerton and is currently pursuing a Master's in Television, Film, and Theatre, further honing her craft and deepening her understanding of the industry.

In "The Girl in the Pool," Vaughn delivers a nuanced performance that complements the film's intriguing narrative. The movie, which also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Monica Potter, explores complex relationships and personal transformations, promising a riveting experience for viewers.

Vaughn's portrayal of Lilly has already garnered attention and praise, contributing to the film's early buzz. "The Girl in the Pool" is available in select theaters and on Video on Demand (VOD) everywhere.

For more information on Suteara Vaughn, visit her IMDb page. To learn more about "The Girl in the Pool," check out the latest news on Moviefone, Variety, and US Magazine.

