LAPID LEADS DISTRIBUTION OF RELIEF GOODS, CASH ASSISTANCE TO ZAMBALES FISHERMEN

Sen. Lito Lapid on Thursday, August 1, 2024, led the distribution of financial assistance and food packs to fishermen in Masinloc, Zambales who lost their livelihood due to China's fishing ban in the West Philippine Sea.

With Lapid's initiative, more than 600 fishermen and market vendors affected by the fishing ban imposed by China in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone since June 15, 2024, benefitted from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)

Aside from the relief goods, the senator handed out P3,000 each to fishermen and vendors.

Based on data, more than 3,000 fishermen were affected by the fishing ban in the municipality.

The senator expressed hope that the minimal assistance could somehow meet some of their needs.

Lapid promised the people of Masinloc that he will return to deliver assistance as he thanked them for the warm welcome and friendly reception he received during his stay in the town.

The beneficiaries, on the other hand, thanked the senator for his visit and assistance.

"Malaking tulong po ito sa aming mangingisda na nawalan ng hanapbuhay dahil natatakot po kaming mamalakaya sa Bajo de Masinloc dahil sa banta ng China sa amin. Maraming salamat kay Sen. Lapid dahil sa iyong malasakit at pagbibigay ng panahon sa aming mahihirap. Hulog ka ng langit sa amin, Supremo," one of the beneficiaries said.

Another beneficiary said they would never forget the senator because of the big help Lapid shared with the market vendors.

"Halos nawalan na kami ng kita. Nagdidildil na lang ng asin ang aming pamilya para lang makatawid sa gutom na aming nararanasan. Sana may magawa po ang gobyerno natin na mabawi ng Tsina ang fishing ban at makabalik kami sa Bajo de Masinloc," another fisherman said.

Mayor Senyang Lim, on the other hand, extended his full support to Lapid, the son of a lavandera and stuntman, a seasoned actor who has served the public without a trace of corruption for the past 30 years.