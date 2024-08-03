PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press Release

August 2, 2024 Emphasizing importance of inclusive economic recovery, Bong Go visits and aids indigents in Lupon, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again emphasized the importance of implementing pro-poor programs in pursuit of inclusive recovery especially for disadvantaged sectors. On Thursday, August 1, Go personally visited Lupon, Davao Oriental. In his speech, he reiterated his commitment to supporting disadvantaged Filipinos through targeted initiatives designed to uplift the most vulnerable sectors of society. He underscored the necessity of pro-poor programs to lead the country toward a more equitable and sustainable recovery. Go provided assistance, such as grocery packs, shirts, masks, and vitamins, to 1,625 struggling residents at the Old Municipal Gymnasium while there were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, bicycles, shoes, watches, and mobile phones. Also, in coordination with fellow Senators Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino, and the local government led by Mayor Erlinda Lim, among others, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the government. "Today, we are gathered to witness and celebrate the generosity and compassion extended by our distinguished guest. The financial assistance is found under the program (supported) by Senator Bong Go, under the banner of 'ang bisyo ay magserbisyo'. Aimed at helping those in need, our beloved Senator Bong Go has allocated support for 1,625 beneficiaries... His generous contributions will greatly benefit our constituents," Mayor Lim expressed. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go's vision for recovery involves bolstering access to quality healthcare, saying, "Ipinangako ko noon, at paulit-ulit kong ipinapahayag: layunin ko pong dalhin ang gobyerno mas malapit sa inyo. Sa tulong ng Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, at Regional Specialty Centers, nais kong tiyakin na ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay maaabot ninyo nang mas mabilis at mas maayos." "Ako naman ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya upang mai-abot sa inyo ang serbisyong nararapat lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Patuloy akong magsusumikap na maging boses ninyo sa Senado, at isusulong ang mga hakbang na makakapagpabuti sa ating kalusugan," he committed. The Malasakit Centers, conceptualized by Bong Go, have successfully helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health. Through such centers, poor and indigent Filipinos gain access to streamlined medical assistance programs that simplify the hurdles often associated with availing financial aid for medical treatment. There are currently 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals to help poor and indigent patients with their medical expenses. Considering that basic healthcare is the cornerstone of a functional healthcare system, Go has been advocating the construction of more Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are designed to provide basic health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) services, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Davao Oriental, funds have been allocated to construct 14 Super Health Centers in various communities, ensuring that they have easier access to essential healthcare services. "Ang isang malaking bagay dito ay ang early detection kung may sakit ang isang pasyente. Dahil nasa kanilang komunidad ang Super Health Center, madali na para sa kanya ang magpakonsulta. At kung malalaman agad ang sakit ng isang pasyente, mabibigyan siya ng primary care, malalapatan ng lunas, at lalaki ang tsansa na maka-recover siya sa kanyang sakit," he explained. Furthermore, for individuals facing complex medical conditions, Go has successfully pushed for RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he was one of the authors and a principal sponsor. The law includes provisions for the establishment of specialty centers within existing government-controlled corporations or specialty hospitals. It also outlines the specific service capabilities that the Department of Health (DOH) will implement in regional hospitals. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go. On the same day, Go was in Mati City where he boosted livelihood opportunities for indigent residents. He then visited San Isidro where he witnessed the turnover of the Super Health Center and helped more indigents as well.