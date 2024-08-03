St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed
CASE#: 24A4005938
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/02/24 at 0122
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91
VIOLATION: DUI / Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Jacob Libby
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/24 at approximately 0112 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 100mph on I91 in St. Johnsbury. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated traffic stop. The operator was identified as Jacob Libby (23) of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation determined Jacob was operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Libby was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/19/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111