St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 24A4005938

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/24 at 0122

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91

VIOLATION: DUI / Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Libby                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/24 at approximately 0112 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 100mph on I91 in St. Johnsbury. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated traffic stop. The operator was identified as Jacob Libby (23) of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation determined Jacob was operating while under the influence.  He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Libby was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/19/24 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/24 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed

