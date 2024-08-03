VT RT 155 / WESTON, MT HOLLY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 155 on the Weston / MT Holly line near the intersection with VT RT 100 currently has trees and debris in the roadway and may not be passable. VTRANS is aware of the situation and will be enroute to clear the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.