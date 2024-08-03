DXC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DXC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DXC common stock between May 26, 2021, and May 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 1, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misrepresented its ongoing “transformation journey” and the Company’s ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems. While touting its ongoing success in implementing that integration, DXC repeatedly stressed its commitment to reducing the Company’s restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration (“TSI”) costs in order to increase its free cashflow and “unleash [its] true earnings power.” In truth, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was only able to reduce its restructuring and TSI costs by limiting its integration efforts.

The complaint alleges that on August 3, 2022, DXC reported disappointing first quarter results, despite having reiterated its guidance just six weeks prior. DXC blamed its poor performance on the fact that its “cost optimization efforts have moved at a slower pace than anticipated.” These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline by 17%, from $31.52 per share to $26.15 per share.

Then, on May 16, 2024, DXC’s CEO admitted that “the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth” because the systems that were acquired over time were “never integrated, never deduped,” and admitted that the Company was “not [a] fully functional organization.” DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it falsely claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period. These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline nearly 17%, from $19.88 per share to $16.52 per share.

