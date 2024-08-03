Submit Release
DCR News Release – Governor Green appoints new board chair, member to Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 2, 2024

 

Governor Green appoints new board chair, member to Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has appointed Gene DeMello Jr. as the new chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority (HPA), following the retirement of HPA chair Edmund “Fred” Hyun. The appointment took effect Thursday, August 1, 2024.

DeMello succeeds Hyun who retired Wednesday, July 31,2024, after serving two terms as HPA chair.

“Having proven to be a positive presence on the HPA, I believe Mr. DeMello’s experience, professionalism and leadership will be well-received by its members,” said Governor Green.

DeMello’s appointment is effective through June 30, 2028. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

DeMello was first appointed to HPA as a board member in 2021 for outgoing board member Fitiuna Tua.

Born and raised on Oʻahu, DeMello started his career as a case worker and program coordinator for a local halfway house in 1985, where he facilitated reentry services to state and federal inmates transitioning into the community. Following his work in the private sector, DeMello worked as a parole officer in HPA’s Intensive Supervision Section in 1989.

DeMello was later appointed a U.S. Probation Officer for the U.S. Probation Office – District of Hawaiʻi where he was involved with putting evidence-based practices into operation and using research-supported strategies to reduce recidivism. DeMello also worked as a supervisor and assistant deputy chief with the U.S. Probation Office before retiring in 2020 after 28 years of service with the federal government.

Governor Green has also appointed Louis Michael Ching as board member to fill the seat vacated by DeMello.

Born in Louisiana and raised on Oʻahu, Ching, an attorney, established a private law firm in Honolulu in 1986 and has served as a court-appointed attorney representing indigent individuals for 38 years.

He is knowledgeable in the judicial system and parole process and brings three decades of experience in the legal profession industry to the Board.

Ching’s appointment is effective through June 30, 2028. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

 

# # #

 

 Media Contact: 

Rosemarie Bernardo 

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

