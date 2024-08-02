FEMA Serious Needs Assistance: New Benefit for Kentuckians Affected by May 21-27 Severe Weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has recently implemented significant updates to its Individual Assistance program. Serious Needs Assistance is one of new benefits in the updates. For those who were impacted by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, the deadline to apply for Serious Needs Assistance is Aug. 22.

Serious Needs Assistance is a one-time payment per household. Immediate or serious needs assistance may provide lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

You may be eligible for Serious Needs Assistance if:

You complete a FEMA application.

FEMA can confirm your identity.

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area.

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send.

You tell FEMA you are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application; and

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance is available.

There are several ways to apply: Visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to midnight local time every day, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster. More information can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

For an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, visit Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at X.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.