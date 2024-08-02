DCMA government flight representative makes historic F-16 delivery

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia –

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Williams, a Defense Contract Management Agency government flight representative out of the Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Greenville office, recently piloted one of the first two F-16 Fighting Falcons delivered to the Slovak Air Force. Air Force Col. Eduardo Castaneda, Indiana Air National Guard, piloted the second aircraft.

“I feel immensely honored to represent DCMA as the flight lead who delivered not only Slovakia’s first two F-16s, but the first block 70’s for our NATO allies,” Williams said. “Having Air Force Col. Eduardo Castaneda with the Indiana Air National Guard as my wingman made it that much more historic.”

Williams has over 1,100 hours in the F-16, to include 200 combat hours. He says the block 70 is the most advanced and capable model he’s flown to date.

“My favorite part of the job at DCMA has been seeing a brand-new block 70 F-16 going from a single bulkhead to final delivery for our partners around the world,” Williams said. “I’ve been an operational combat pilot and an instructor at the F-16 schoolhouse, but this job is completely different. It is very rewarding to come full circle and be part of the amazing team here overseeing production of these awesome aircraft.”

Lockheed Martin says the F-16 block 70 is the most advanced fourth generation fighter ever built, with advanced radar, enhanced battlespace awareness, an automatic ground collision avoidance system, weapon integration and a structural life of 12,000 hours.

The Indiana Air National Guard said the aircraft were the first of 14 F-16s to be delivered to the Slovak Air Force in support of their 31-year partnership. The Slovakia and Indiana National Guard partnership is one of over 100 nations under the DOD National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, which the DOD says is a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.

AIMO Greenville provides contract administration, engineering, quality assurance and oversight of aircraft maintenance operations and production for six contractors across nine facilities. Lockheed Martin is one of those facilities under contract with six countries to produce 148 F-16 aircraft, to include 42 foreign military sales aircraft.

“I’m extremely proud of our entire team who made this delivery a reality for the Slovak Air Force,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Letricia Baxley, AIMO Greenville commander. “It’s awesome for our team to be part of this historic event.”