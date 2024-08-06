Purpose Healing Center Expands its Leading Substance Use Disorder Resources with a Parents Guide to Drug Smells and More

Purpose Healing Center offers accredited addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs in Arizona A Loved Ones and Parents Guide to Drug Smells from Purpose Healing Center Knowing how to identify substance misuse in a loved one is often initial step to getting them support. Make the confidential call to Purpose Healing Center today for accredited sobriety support

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Arizona, has announced the expansion of its educational resources for families affected by substance use disorders. The centerpiece of this initiative is "A Parent's Guide to Drug Smells," a comprehensive resource designed to help parents identify potential signs of drug use in their children."We understand the challenges families face when confronting addiction," said a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "Our new guide empowers parents with practical knowledge, enabling them to take proactive steps in supporting their loved ones."The guide is part of a growing body of resources developed by Purpose Healing Center to support both families and clinicians in the behavioral health space. These materials complement the center's Joint Commission-accredited treatment programs, which are rapidly gaining recognition as among the most authoritative and respected in Arizona.In addition to the parent's guide, Purpose Healing Center has introduced a new relapse prevention guide and accompanying worksheets . These tools are designed to support individuals in maintaining long-term recovery and are available to both current clients and alumni of the center's programs."Our commitment to the recovery journey extends far beyond the walls of our treatment facilities," the spokesperson added. "These new resources from Purpose reflect our dedication to supporting families fighting substance misuse, clinicians, and the thriving recovery communities across Arizona.."Purpose Healing Center's expansion of resources comes at a critical time, as substance use disorders continue to impact communities across Arizona. The center's approach combines evidence-based treatment methodologies with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by individuals and families in recovery.A key aspect of Purpose Healing Center's mission is ensuring accessibility to quality treatment. The center proudly accepts nearly all forms of AHCCCS insurance , making its programs available to a wide range of Arizona residents who may otherwise struggle to access care."We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to reclaim their life from addiction," the spokesperson stated. "By accepting AHCCCS insurance, we're removing a significant barrier to treatment for many in our community."As Purpose Healing Center continues to expand its offerings, it remains committed to its core values of compassion, expertise, and ongoing support for the sober lifestyle in Phoenix and across the Grand Canyon State. The center's team of experienced clinicians and support staff work tirelessly to provide personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each individual.For more information about Purpose Healing Center's programs, and resources, or to access "A Parent's Guide to Drug Smells," please visit the page below or call them directly for inquiries regarding admissions and support programs.About Purpose Healing CenterPurpose Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Arizona. With locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, the center offers a range of evidence-based treatment programs and resources for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

Purpose Healing Center Expands its Behavioral Health Resources with a Guide to Drug Odors for Parents as well as a Relapse Prevention Guide and Worksheets