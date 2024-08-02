Extended Weekend Closure Set for August 16 for Short Section of I-295 from Warwick to Cranston for Providence Street Bridge Replacement

On Friday night, August 16 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin an extended weekend closure affecting a short portion of I-295 in Warwick, West Warwick and Cranston for the replacement of the Providence Street Bridge. A combination of full highway closures and lane closures are scheduled throughout that weekend and into the early work week, with all lanes restored by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to replace this large structurally deficient bridge. Over the course of the extended weekend, RIDOT will demolish the old bridge and move the new bridge into place.

During full closures, I-295 will be closed between I-95 in Warwick and Route 37 in Cranston. When just lane closures are needed, they will occur at the Providence Street Bridge overpass, located north of Exit 1B (Route 2). Motorists can expect congestion and are advised to provide additional travel time to follow the detours during closures.

Closure Schedule:

Friday, August 16: I-295 in both directions reduced to one lane at 7 p.m. and fully closed at 9 p.m. Providence Street above I-295 closed at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: One lane opens at 9 a.m. for I-295 South. All lanes for I-295 North and South reopen at 12 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Both directions of I-295 close at 5 p.m.

Monday, August 19: Both directions of I-295 reopen at 6 a.m. Single-lane closures are likely between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and after 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 20: All lanes on I-295 and Providence Street above I-295 reopen by 6 a.m.

Closure Details & Detour Information:

I-295 North: When full closures are scheduled, the beginning of I-295 North will be closed (I-95 North Exit 28A). Through traffic will follow a detour using I-95 North to Exit 31B (Route 37 West) to return to I-295 North. Since this closure prevents access to Exit 1A (Route 113) and Exit 1B (Route 2), RIDOT recommends local traffic use I-95 North Exit 28 to Route 113 to Route 2 or Route 5.

I-295 South: When full closures are scheduled, detouring traffic will use Exit 3A to Route 37 East to reach I-95 South. Local traffic can use the Route 2 or Pontiac Avenue exits off Route 37 to detour. Additionally, I-95 South's Exit 28A (I-295 North to Route 2 North only) and Exit 28C (Route 113 West) will remain open.

During the extended weekend, RIDOT also will close Providence Street at the bridge with local detours using Route 2 and East Avenue.

The Providence Street Bridge was built in 1968 and carries 10,500 vehicles per day. The entire project finishes in spring 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Providence Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.