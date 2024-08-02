Concrete Shield Coatings INC. Introduces New Affordable Pricing for Premium Garage Epoxy Coatings

garage floor epoxy coat

Affordable Garage Floor Solutions Now Available to Chicago Residents and Surrounding Areas

CHICAGO, IL, US, August 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete Shield Coatings Inc., a leading provider of high-quality garage floor coatings, announces a new pricing structure designed to make premium garage epoxy coatings more accessible. Effective immediately, the base cost for garage epoxy coatings is set at an affordable rate of $5 per square foot for most garages in Illinois.Garage floor epoxy coatings offer numerous benefits, including enhanced durability, improved appearance, and easier maintenance. Epoxy coatings provide a strong, long-lasting surface that resists wear and tear, chemicals, and stains. This makes them ideal for both residential garages and commercial spaces in Chicago and suburbs, offering a sleek, professional look that enhances the overall value of the property.Dimity K., a spokesperson for Concrete Shield Coatings INC., states, "The new pricing strategy reflects the company's commitment to providing top-tier garage flooring solutions at competitive rates. This adjustment ensures that more property owners in Chicago, the Chicago suburbs, and all Chicago areas can enjoy the benefits of durable and aesthetically pleasing epoxy coatings without compromising on quality."One of the key advantages of epoxy coatings is their remarkable durability. These coatings are designed to withstand heavy traffic and harsh conditions, making them a practical choice for garages used as workshops, storage spaces, or car parks. The resilient surface is resistant to impacts, abrasions, and chemical spills, ensuring that the floor remains in excellent condition for years to come.In addition to epoxy, Concrete Shield Coatings INC. also offers polyurea coatings. Polyurea is another advanced coating option that provides superior flexibility and impact resistance at the same low cost. This coating cures quickly and offers exceptional protection against moisture and temperature fluctuations, making it an excellent choice for garage floors in all Chicago areas. Garage polyurea costs are very similar to epoxy costs but offer even greater benefits and maybe a better choice for your garage floor.Moreover, Concrete Shield Coatings INC. is proud to offer one-day installation services for both epoxy and polyurea coatings. This means that homeowners and business owners can enjoy a transformed garage floor with minimal disruption to their daily routines. The quick installation process is performed by highly trained professionals, ensuring a flawless finish and long-lasting performance.Epoxy and polyurea coatings also offer a variety of design options, allowing property owners to customize their garage floors with different colors and finishes to match their preferences and needs. Whether seeking a glossy, high-end look or a more understated matte finish, Concrete Shield Coatings INC. has the expertise to deliver the desired outcome.Concrete Shield Coatings INC. remains dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services. The new pricing structure underscores this commitment, aiming to provide high-quality epoxy and polyurea coatings that meet the needs and budgets of a wider audience in Chicago.For more information about the new pricing and the benefits of garage epoxy and polyurea coatings, please visit Concrete Shield Coatings INC.'s website or contact their customer service team.

