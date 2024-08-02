Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal / Negligent Operation / Assault on LEO

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:24A3005015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/2/24 @ 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal, Negligent Operation, Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Anna Provost

AGE:32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the area of Waterbury-Stowe Rd and Reservoir Rd in Waterbury for a two-vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation led to Anna Provost being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Refusal and Negligent Operation. During processing at the Berlin Barracks, Provost assaulted Troopers. Provost was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 8/5/24 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/24 @1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: Conditions of Release

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

