Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal / Negligent Operation / Assault on LEO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A3005015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/2/24 @ 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury
VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal, Negligent Operation, Assault on Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Anna Provost
AGE:32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the area of Waterbury-Stowe Rd and Reservoir Rd in Waterbury for a two-vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation led to Anna Provost being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Refusal and Negligent Operation. During processing at the Berlin Barracks, Provost assaulted Troopers. Provost was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 8/5/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/24 @1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: Conditions of Release
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.