Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,759 in the last 365 days.

Infinera Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released financial results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $342.7 million compared to $306.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $376.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.6% compared to 36.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 38.0% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (8.7)% compared to (14.0)% in the first quarter of 2024 and (3.8)% in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(48.3) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(61.4) million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and net loss of $(20.3) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.3% compared to 36.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 39.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (1.3)% compared to (8.4)% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(14.0) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(38.3) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at $115.7 million.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO, David Heard said “I am pleased with our second quarter results with revenue, gross margin and operating margin all above the midpoint of our outlook range. While the timing and pace of customer demand recovery remain uncertain, we continued our design-win momentum across our optical networking product portfolio in the quarter, with bookings up both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis. We ended Q2 with a book-to-bill ratio above 1.”

“We remain excited about our pending combination with Nokia. Customers see value in accelerating the pace of innovation to lower both the cost per bit and power per bit required to stay ahead of the capacity demands fueled by high-bandwidth usage applications including AI. Together, the combined business would have a broadened portfolio, greater scale and geographic reach, while leveraging vertically integrated optical semiconductor technologies developed here in the U.S.”

Pending Merger with Nokia

On June 27, 2024, Infinera, Nokia Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Finland (“Nokia”) and Neptune of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia (“Merger Sub”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, modified or waived from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”) that provides for Merger Sub to merge with and into Infinera (the “Merger”), with Infinera surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

In light of the proposed transaction with Nokia, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Infinera will not be providing financial guidance during the pendency of the acquisition.

Second Quarter 2024 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's second quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Infinera's future business plans, strategy and growth opportunities; statements about design wins; expectations regarding industry demand and key industry trends; expectations regarding Infinera’s future performance; and statements related to the Merger, including the timing of completion of the Merger and the future performance and benefits of the combined business.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of actual or future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include statements related to the Merger, including whether the Merger may not be completed or completion may be delayed, and if the Merger Agreement is terminated, there may be a required payment of a significant termination fee by either party; the receipt of necessary approvals to complete the Merger; the possibility that due to the Merger, and uncertainty regarding the Merger, Infinera’s customers, suppliers or strategic partners may delay or defer entering into contracts or making other decisions concerning Infinera; the significance and timing of costs related to the Merger; the impact on us of litigation or other stockholder action related to the Merger; the effects on us and our stockholders if the Merger is not completed; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues and their impact on our business, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; the effects of public health emergencies; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, warehouse fire recovery, merger-related charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Revenue:              
Product $ 266,470     $ 299,624     $ 501,794     $ 614,444  
Services   76,269       76,604       147,867       153,859  
Total revenue   342,739       376,228       649,661       768,303  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of product   167,290       188,166       323,555       386,840  
Cost of services   39,152       41,733       79,395       84,680  
Amortization of intangible assets         3,537             7,093  
Restructuring and other related costs   703             676        
Total cost of revenue   207,145       233,436       403,626       478,613  
Gross profit   135,594       142,792       246,035       289,690  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   74,678       79,346       151,940       160,388  
Sales and marketing   41,897       41,624       82,642       83,331  
General and administrative   34,107       31,159       66,954       60,394  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,256       3,523       4,512       7,112  
Merger-related charges   8,517             8,517        
Restructuring and other related costs   3,948       1,431       4,262       2,221  
Total operating expenses   165,403       157,083       318,827       313,446  
Loss from operations   (29,809 )     (14,291 )     (72,792 )     (23,756 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income   793       717       1,915       1,188  
Interest expense   (8,163 )     (7,387 )     (16,792 )     (14,187 )
Other gain (loss), net   (11,183 )     7,170       (17,395 )     18,126  
Total other income (expense), net   (18,553 )     500       (32,272 )     5,127  
Loss before income taxes   (48,362 )     (13,791 )     (105,064 )     (18,629 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (75 )     6,472       4,618       10,044  
Net loss $ (48,287 )   $ (20,263 )   $ (109,682 )   $ (28,673 )
Net loss per common share:              
Basic $ (0.21 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.13 )
Diluted $ (0.21 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.13 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share:              
Basic   234,349       225,922       232,941       224,159  
Diluted   234,349       225,922       232,941       224,159  
 

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29, 2024       March 30, 2024       July 1, 2023       June 29, 2024       July 1, 2023    
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 135,594     39.6  %   $ 110,441     36.0  %   $ 142,792     38.0  %   $ 246,035     37.9  %   $ 289,690     37.7  %
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     1,777     0.5  %     1,893     0.6  %     2,881     0.8  %     3,670     0.5  %     5,157     0.7  %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)          %          %     3,537     0.9  %          %     7,093     0.9  %
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     703     0.2  %     (27 )   (0.0 )%          %     676     0.1  %          %
Warehouse fire recovery(4)          %          %     (1,475 )   (0.4 )%          %     (1,985 )   (0.3 )%
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 138,074     40.3  %   $ 112,307     36.6  %   $ 147,735     39.3  %   $ 250,381     38.5  %   $ 299,955     39.0  %
                                         
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 165,403         $ 153,424         $ 157,083         $ 318,827         $ 313,446      
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     8,024           12,638           15,116           20,662           28,491      
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256           2,256           3,523           4,512           7,112      
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     3,948           314           1,431           4,262           2,221      
Merger-related charges(5)     8,517                               8,517                
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 142,658         $ 138,216         $ 137,013         $ 280,874         $ 275,622      
                                         
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ (29,809 )   (8.7 )%   $ (42,983 )   (14.0 )%   $ (14,291 )   (3.8 )%   $ (72,792 )   (11.2 )%   $ (23,756 )   (3.1 )%
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     9,801     2.8  %     14,531     4.8  %     17,997     4.7  %     24,332     3.7  %     33,648     4.5  %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256     0.7  %     2,256     0.7  %     7,060     1.9  %     4,512     0.7  %     14,205     1.8  %
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     4,651     1.4  %     287     0.1  %     1,431     0.4  %     4,938     0.8  %     2,221     0.3  %
Warehouse fire recovery(4)          %          %     (1,475 )   (0.4 )%          %     (1,985 )   (0.3 )%
Merger-related charges(5)     8,517     2.5  %          %          %     8,517     1.3  %          %
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ (4,584 )   (1.3 )%   $ (25,909 )   (8.4 )%   $ 10,722     2.8  %   $ (30,493 )   (4.7 )%   $ 24,333     3.2  %


    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29,
2024		       March 30,
2024		       July 1,
2023		       June 29,
2024		       July 1,
2023
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss):                                    
GAAP as reported   $ (48,287 )       $ (61,395 )       $ (20,263 )       $ (109,682 )       $ (28,673 )
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     9,801           14,531           17,997           24,332           33,648  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256           2,256           7,060           4,512           14,205  
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     4,651           287           1,431           4,938           2,221  
Warehouse fire recovery(4)                         (1,475 )                   (1,985 )
Merger-related charges(5)     8,517                               8,517            
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(6)     11,690           6,448           (8,047 )         18,138           (17,430 )
Income tax effects(7)     (2,604 )         (383 )         2,567           (2,987 )         2,966  
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ (13,976 )       $ (38,256 )       $ (730 )       $ (52,232 )       $ 4,952  
                                     
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:                                    
Basic     234,349           231,533           225,922           232,941           224,159  
Diluted(8)     234,349           231,533           225,922           232,941           224,159  
                                     
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:                                    
Basic     234,349           231,533           225,922           232,941           224,159  
Diluted(9)     234,349           231,533           225,922           232,941           228,502  
                                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (10):                                    
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ (13,976 )       $ (38,256 )       $ (730 )       $ (52,232 )       $ 4,952  
Add: Interest expense, net     7,370           7,507           6,670           14,877           12,999  
Less: Other gain (loss), net     507           236           (877 )         743           696  
Add: Income tax effects     2,529           5,076           3,904           7,605           7,078  
Add: Depreciation     13,285           13,189           12,739           26,474           25,196  
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 8,701         $ (12,720 )       $ 23,460         $ (4,019 )       $ 49,529  
                                     
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP                                    
Basic   $ (0.21 )       $ (0.27 )       $ (0.09 )       $ (0.47 )       $ (0.13 )
Diluted(8)   $ (0.21 )       $ (0.27 )       $ (0.09 )       $ (0.47 )       $ (0.13 )
                                     
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Non-GAAP                                    
Basic   $ (0.06 )       $ (0.17 )       $ (0.00 )       $ (0.22 )       $ 0.02  
Diluted(9)   $ (0.06 )       $ (0.17 )       $ (0.00 )       $ (0.22 )       $ 0.02  


(1) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

 

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29,
2024		   March 30,
2024		   July 1,
2023		   June 29,
2024		   July 1,
2023
Cost of revenue   $ 1,777   $ 1,893   $ 2,881   $ 3,670   $ 5,157
Research and development     4,497     5,112     6,200     9,609     11,823
Sales and marketing     2,611     3,287     4,071     5,898     7,665
General and administration     916     4,239     4,845     5,155     9,003
Total operating expenses     8,024     12,638     15,116     20,662     28,491
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 9,801   $ 14,531   $ 17,997   $ 24,332   $ 33,648


(2)  Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(3) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount and the reduction of operating costs. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(4) Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(5) Merger-related charges represent costs incurred directly in connection with the pending merger with Nokia. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and the exclusion of these charges provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(6) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(7) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   
(8) The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
   

For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net loss and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29,
2024		   March 30,
2024		   July 1,
2023		   June 29,
2024		   July 1,
2023
GAAP net loss for basic earnings per share   $ (48,287 )   $ (61,395 )   $ (20,263 )   $ (109,682 )   $ (28,673 )
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax                              
GAAP net loss for diluted earnings per share   $ (48,287 )   $ (61,395 )   $ (20,263 )   $ (109,682 )   $ (28,673 )
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     234,349       231,533       225,922       232,941       224,159  
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units                              
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)                              
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)                              
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                              
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     234,349       231,533       225,922       232,941       224,159  
                     
GAAP net loss per common share:                    
Basic   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.13 )
Diluted   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.13 )


  (a) For the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, 1.9 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, and 9.7 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.
     
  (b) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.
     
  (c) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share. For the six-months ended July 1, 2023, there were 1.8 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.
     
(9) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.
   
(10) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.
     

For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29,
2024		   March 30,
2024		   July 1,
2023		   June 29,
2024		   July 1,
2023
Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share   $ (13,976 )   $ (38,256 )   $ (730 )   $ (52,232 )   $ 4,952
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax                            
Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share   $ (13,976 )   $ (38,256 )   $ (730 )   $ (52,232 )   $ 4,952
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     234,349       231,533       225,922       232,941       224,159
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units                             2,445
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan                             106
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)                            
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)                            
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                             1,792
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     234,349       231,533       225,922       232,941       228,502
                     
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share:                    
Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.22 )   $ 0.02
Diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.22 )   $ 0.02


  (a) For the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million,
1.9 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, and 9.7 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.
     
  (b) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.
     
  (c) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share.
     

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 29,
2024		   March 30,
2024		   July 1,
2023		   June 29,
2024		   July 1,
2023
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (59,954 )   $ 24,026     $ 1,420     $ (35,928 )   $ (349 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (14,582 )     (8,076 )     (10,773 )     (22,658 )     (27,582 )
Free cash flow   $ (74,536 )   $ 15,950     $ (9,353 )   $ (58,586 )   $ (27,931 )
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
(Unaudited)

  June 29,
2024 		  December 30,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,670     $ 172,505  
Short-term restricted cash   333       517  
Accounts receivable, net   284,382       381,981  
Inventory   384,258       431,163  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   167,144       129,218  
Total current assets   950,787       1,115,384  
Property, plant and equipment, net   220,163       206,997  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   38,836       39,973  
Intangible assets, net   20,306       24,819  
Goodwill   230,688       240,566  
Long-term restricted cash   649       837  
Other long-term assets   57,406       50,662  
Total assets $ 1,518,835     $ 1,679,238  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 237,904     $ 299,005  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   131,572       110,758  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   53,837       85,203  
Short-term debt, net   25,273       25,512  
Accrued warranty   14,937       17,266  
Deferred revenue   140,926       136,248  
Total current liabilities   604,449       673,992  
Long-term debt, net   660,420       658,756  
Long-term accrued warranty   14,521       15,934  
Long-term deferred revenue   21,985       21,332  
Long-term deferred tax liability   1,694       1,805  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   44,795       47,464  
Other long-term liabilities   39,383       43,364  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares - 500,000 as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023
Issued and outstanding shares - 235,135 as of June 29, 2024 and 230,994 as of December 30, 2023		   235       231  
Additional paid-in capital   1,998,670       1,976,014  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (32,829 )     (34,848 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,834,488 )     (1,724,806 )
Total stockholders' equity   131,588       216,591  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,518,835     $ 1,679,238  
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net loss $ (109,682 )   $ (28,673 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   30,986       39,401  
Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs   52       1,155  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   1,825       2,108  
Operating lease expense   4,506       4,279  
Stock-based compensation expense   24,332       33,649  
Other, net   (174 )     (682 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   94,764       94,216  
Inventory   46,148       (53,162 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (52,618 )     11,377  
Accounts payable   (78,074 )     (28,023 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (4,634 )     (50,699 )
Deferred revenue   6,641       (25,295 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (35,928 )     (349 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (22,658 )     (27,582 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (22,658 )     (27,582 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes, net of discount         98,751  
Repayment of 2024 Notes         (83,446 )
Payment of debt issuance cost         (2,030 )
Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility   25,000        
Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility   (25,000 )      
Repayment of mortgage payable   (240 )     (253 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations   (372 )     (471 )
Payment of term license obligation   (5,148 )     (5,505 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   4       8,738  
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement   (1,599 )     (1,668 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (7,355 )     14,116  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   7,734       (8,629 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (58,207 )     (22,444 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   173,859       189,203  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 115,652     $ 166,759  
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 13,360   $ 8,983
Cash paid for interest $ 13,237   $ 11,076
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Unpaid debt issuance cost $   $ 375
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,888   $ 16,068
Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 18,832   $ 10,276


(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):


  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,670   $ 163,007
Short-term restricted cash   333     2,449
Long-term restricted cash   649     1,303
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 115,652   $ 166,759
 

Infinera Corporation
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Q3'22   Q4'22   Q1'23   Q2'23   Q3'23   Q4'23   Q1'24   Q2'24
GAAP Revenue $(Mil)   $ 390.4     $ 485.9     $ 392.1     $ 376.2     $ 392.4     $ 453.5     $ 306.9     $ 342.7  
GAAP Gross Margin %     34.4 %     37.1 %     37.5 %     38.0 %     40.3 %     38.6 %     36.0 %     39.6 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1)     37.8 %     38.7 %     38.8 %     39.3 %     41.9 %     39.6 %     36.6 %     40.3 %
GAAP Revenue Composition:                                
Domestic %     57 %     61 %     60 %     58 %     59 %     68 %     54 %     58 %
International %     43 %     39 %     40 %     42 %     41 %     32 %     46 %     42 %
Customers >10% of Revenue     1       1             1       1       1              
Cash Related Information:                                
Cash from Operations $(Mil)   $ 19.6     $ (0.6 )   $ (1.8 )   $ 1.4     $ (29.7 )   $ 79.6     $ 24.0     $ (59.9 )
Capital Expenditures $(Mil)   $ 11.0     $ 8.3     $ 16.8     $ 10.8     $ 13.3     $ 21.4     $ 8.1     $ 14.6  
Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil)   $ 21.3     $ 19.8     $ 19.6     $ 19.8     $ 20.0     $ 19.4     $ 15.4     $ 15.6  
DSOs(2)     66       79       78       79       76       77       79       76  
Inventory Metrics:                                
Raw Materials $(Mil)   $ 43.5     $ 48.7     $ 67.6     $ 85.4     $ 110.4     $ 133.6     $ 132.5     $ 119.4  
Work in Process $(Mil)   $ 62.6     $ 66.6     $ 71.8     $ 71.9     $ 69.9     $ 68.4     $ 68.6     $ 68.7  
Finished Goods $(Mil)   $ 224.9     $ 259.6     $ 273.6     $ 270.1     $ 276.6     $ 229.2     $ 219.6     $ 196.1  
Total Inventory $(Mil)   $ 331.0     $ 374.9     $ 413.0     $ 427.4     $ 456.9     $ 431.2     $ 420.7     $ 384.2  
Inventory Turns(3)     3.0       3.4       2.4       2.2       2.1       2.5       1.8       2.0  
Worldwide Headcount     3,199       3,267       3,351       3,365       3,369       3,389       3,323       3,334  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands):                                
Basic     217,620       219,921       222,393       225,922       228,077       230,509       231,533       234,349  
Diluted     268,927       258,030       229,404       262,712       257,219       259,210       260,980       265,591  


(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.
   
(2) Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days. Fiscal year 2022 was 53 weeks and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 98 days. When calculation is based on 98 days, DSO was 85 days for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.
   
(3) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery, as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Infinera Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more