Infinera Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released financial results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



GAAP revenue for the quarter was $342.7 million compared to $306.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $376.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.6% compared to 36.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 38.0% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (8.7)% compared to (14.0)% in the first quarter of 2024 and (3.8)% in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(48.3) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(61.4) million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and net loss of $(20.3) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.3% compared to 36.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 39.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (1.3)% compared to (8.4)% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(14.0) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(38.3) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at $115.7 million.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO, David Heard said “I am pleased with our second quarter results with revenue, gross margin and operating margin all above the midpoint of our outlook range. While the timing and pace of customer demand recovery remain uncertain, we continued our design-win momentum across our optical networking product portfolio in the quarter, with bookings up both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis. We ended Q2 with a book-to-bill ratio above 1.”

“We remain excited about our pending combination with Nokia. Customers see value in accelerating the pace of innovation to lower both the cost per bit and power per bit required to stay ahead of the capacity demands fueled by high-bandwidth usage applications including AI. Together, the combined business would have a broadened portfolio, greater scale and geographic reach, while leveraging vertically integrated optical semiconductor technologies developed here in the U.S.”

Pending Merger with Nokia

On June 27, 2024, Infinera, Nokia Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Finland (“Nokia”) and Neptune of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia (“Merger Sub”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, modified or waived from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”) that provides for Merger Sub to merge with and into Infinera (the “Merger”), with Infinera surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

In light of the proposed transaction with Nokia, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Infinera will not be providing financial guidance during the pendency of the acquisition.

Second Quarter 2024 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's second quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Infinera's future business plans, strategy and growth opportunities; statements about design wins; expectations regarding industry demand and key industry trends; expectations regarding Infinera’s future performance; and statements related to the Merger, including the timing of completion of the Merger and the future performance and benefits of the combined business.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of actual or future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include statements related to the Merger, including whether the Merger may not be completed or completion may be delayed, and if the Merger Agreement is terminated, there may be a required payment of a significant termination fee by either party; the receipt of necessary approvals to complete the Merger; the possibility that due to the Merger, and uncertainty regarding the Merger, Infinera’s customers, suppliers or strategic partners may delay or defer entering into contracts or making other decisions concerning Infinera; the significance and timing of costs related to the Merger; the impact on us of litigation or other stockholder action related to the Merger; the effects on us and our stockholders if the Merger is not completed; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues and their impact on our business, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; the effects of public health emergencies; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, warehouse fire recovery, merger-related charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Revenue: Product $ 266,470 $ 299,624 $ 501,794 $ 614,444 Services 76,269 76,604 147,867 153,859 Total revenue 342,739 376,228 649,661 768,303 Cost of revenue: Cost of product 167,290 188,166 323,555 386,840 Cost of services 39,152 41,733 79,395 84,680 Amortization of intangible assets — 3,537 — 7,093 Restructuring and other related costs 703 — 676 — Total cost of revenue 207,145 233,436 403,626 478,613 Gross profit 135,594 142,792 246,035 289,690 Operating expenses: Research and development 74,678 79,346 151,940 160,388 Sales and marketing 41,897 41,624 82,642 83,331 General and administrative 34,107 31,159 66,954 60,394 Amortization of intangible assets 2,256 3,523 4,512 7,112 Merger-related charges 8,517 — 8,517 — Restructuring and other related costs 3,948 1,431 4,262 2,221 Total operating expenses 165,403 157,083 318,827 313,446 Loss from operations (29,809 ) (14,291 ) (72,792 ) (23,756 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 793 717 1,915 1,188 Interest expense (8,163 ) (7,387 ) (16,792 ) (14,187 ) Other gain (loss), net (11,183 ) 7,170 (17,395 ) 18,126 Total other income (expense), net (18,553 ) 500 (32,272 ) 5,127 Loss before income taxes (48,362 ) (13,791 ) (105,064 ) (18,629 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (75 ) 6,472 4,618 10,044 Net loss $ (48,287 ) $ (20,263 ) $ (109,682 ) $ (28,673 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 234,349 225,922 232,941 224,159 Diluted 234,349 225,922 232,941 224,159

Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin: GAAP as reported $ 135,594 39.6 % $ 110,441 36.0 % $ 142,792 38.0 % $ 246,035 37.9 % $ 289,690 37.7 % Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,777 0.5 % 1,893 0.6 % 2,881 0.8 % 3,670 0.5 % 5,157 0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) — — % — — % 3,537 0.9 % — — % 7,093 0.9 % Restructuring and other related costs(3) 703 0.2 % (27 ) (0.0 )% — — % 676 0.1 % — — % Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — % — — % (1,475 ) (0.4 )% — — % (1,985 ) (0.3 )% Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 138,074 40.3 % $ 112,307 36.6 % $ 147,735 39.3 % $ 250,381 38.5 % $ 299,955 39.0 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP as reported $ 165,403 $ 153,424 $ 157,083 $ 318,827 $ 313,446 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 8,024 12,638 15,116 20,662 28,491 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 2,256 3,523 4,512 7,112 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 3,948 314 1,431 4,262 2,221 Merger-related charges(5) 8,517 — — 8,517 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 142,658 $ 138,216 $ 137,013 $ 280,874 $ 275,622 Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP as reported $ (29,809 ) (8.7 )% $ (42,983 ) (14.0 )% $ (14,291 ) (3.8 )% $ (72,792 ) (11.2 )% $ (23,756 ) (3.1 )% Stock-based compensation expense(1) 9,801 2.8 % 14,531 4.8 % 17,997 4.7 % 24,332 3.7 % 33,648 4.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 0.7 % 2,256 0.7 % 7,060 1.9 % 4,512 0.7 % 14,205 1.8 % Restructuring and other related costs(3) 4,651 1.4 % 287 0.1 % 1,431 0.4 % 4,938 0.8 % 2,221 0.3 % Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — % — — % (1,475 ) (0.4 )% — — % (1,985 ) (0.3 )% Merger-related charges(5) 8,517 2.5 % — — % — — % 8,517 1.3 % — — % Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (4,584 ) (1.3 )% $ (25,909 ) (8.4 )% $ 10,722 2.8 % $ (30,493 ) (4.7 )% $ 24,333 3.2 %





Three months ended Six months ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss): GAAP as reported $ (48,287 ) $ (61,395 ) $ (20,263 ) $ (109,682 ) $ (28,673 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 9,801 14,531 17,997 24,332 33,648 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 2,256 7,060 4,512 14,205 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 4,651 287 1,431 4,938 2,221 Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — (1,475 ) — (1,985 ) Merger-related charges(5) 8,517 — — 8,517 — Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(6) 11,690 6,448 (8,047 ) 18,138 (17,430 ) Income tax effects(7) (2,604 ) (383 ) 2,567 (2,987 ) 2,966 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (13,976 ) $ (38,256 ) $ (730 ) $ (52,232 ) $ 4,952 Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 Diluted(8) 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 Diluted(9) 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 228,502 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (10): Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (13,976 ) $ (38,256 ) $ (730 ) $ (52,232 ) $ 4,952 Add: Interest expense, net 7,370 7,507 6,670 14,877 12,999 Less: Other gain (loss), net 507 236 (877 ) 743 696 Add: Income tax effects 2,529 5,076 3,904 7,605 7,078 Add: Depreciation 13,285 13,189 12,739 26,474 25,196 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 8,701 $ (12,720 ) $ 23,460 $ (4,019 ) $ 49,529 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted(8) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Non-GAAP Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02 Diluted(9) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02





(1) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

Three months ended Six months ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,777 $ 1,893 $ 2,881 $ 3,670 $ 5,157 Research and development 4,497 5,112 6,200 9,609 11,823 Sales and marketing 2,611 3,287 4,071 5,898 7,665 General and administration 916 4,239 4,845 5,155 9,003 Total operating expenses 8,024 12,638 15,116 20,662 28,491 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,801 $ 14,531 $ 17,997 $ 24,332 $ 33,648





(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (3) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount and the reduction of operating costs. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (4) Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (5) Merger-related charges represent costs incurred directly in connection with the pending merger with Nokia. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and the exclusion of these charges provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (6) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (7) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (8) The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net loss and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended Six months ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 GAAP net loss for basic earnings per share $ (48,287 ) $ (61,395 ) $ (20,263 ) $ (109,682 ) $ (28,673 ) Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax — — — — — GAAP net loss for diluted earnings per share $ (48,287 ) $ (61,395 ) $ (20,263 ) $ (109,682 ) $ (28,673 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units — — — — — Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a) — — — — — Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b) — — — — — Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c) — — — — — Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 GAAP net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.13 )





(a) For the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, 1.9 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, and 9.7 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (b) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (c) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share. For the six-months ended July 1, 2023, there were 1.8 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (9) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below. (10) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.



For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended Six months ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share $ (13,976 ) $ (38,256 ) $ (730 ) $ (52,232 ) $ 4,952 Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax — — — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share $ (13,976 ) $ (38,256 ) $ (730 ) $ (52,232 ) $ 4,952 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 224,159 Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units — — — — 2,445 Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan — — — — 106 Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a) — — — — — Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b) — — — — — Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c) — — — — 1,792 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 234,349 231,533 225,922 232,941 228,502 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02





(a) For the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million,

1.9 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million, and 9.7 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (b) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (c) For each of the three- months ended June 29, 2024, March 30, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For each of the six-months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share.

Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Three months ended Six months ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (59,954 ) $ 24,026 $ 1,420 $ (35,928 ) $ (349 ) Purchase of property and equipment (14,582 ) (8,076 ) (10,773 ) (22,658 ) (27,582 ) Free cash flow $ (74,536 ) $ 15,950 $ (9,353 ) $ (58,586 ) $ (27,931 )

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

(Unaudited)

June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,670 $ 172,505 Short-term restricted cash 333 517 Accounts receivable, net 284,382 381,981 Inventory 384,258 431,163 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 167,144 129,218 Total current assets 950,787 1,115,384 Property, plant and equipment, net 220,163 206,997 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,836 39,973 Intangible assets, net 20,306 24,819 Goodwill 230,688 240,566 Long-term restricted cash 649 837 Other long-term assets 57,406 50,662 Total assets $ 1,518,835 $ 1,679,238 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 237,904 $ 299,005 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 131,572 110,758 Accrued compensation and related benefits 53,837 85,203 Short-term debt, net 25,273 25,512 Accrued warranty 14,937 17,266 Deferred revenue 140,926 136,248 Total current liabilities 604,449 673,992 Long-term debt, net 660,420 658,756 Long-term accrued warranty 14,521 15,934 Long-term deferred revenue 21,985 21,332 Long-term deferred tax liability 1,694 1,805 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,795 47,464 Other long-term liabilities 39,383 43,364 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares - 500,000 as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023

Issued and outstanding shares - 235,135 as of June 29, 2024 and 230,994 as of December 30, 2023 235 231 Additional paid-in capital 1,998,670 1,976,014 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,829 ) (34,848 ) Accumulated deficit (1,834,488 ) (1,724,806 ) Total stockholders' equity 131,588 216,591 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,518,835 $ 1,679,238

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (109,682 ) $ (28,673 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,986 39,401 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 52 1,155 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,825 2,108 Operating lease expense 4,506 4,279 Stock-based compensation expense 24,332 33,649 Other, net (174 ) (682 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 94,764 94,216 Inventory 46,148 (53,162 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (52,618 ) 11,377 Accounts payable (78,074 ) (28,023 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,634 ) (50,699 ) Deferred revenue 6,641 (25,295 ) Net cash used in operating activities (35,928 ) (349 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (22,658 ) (27,582 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,658 ) (27,582 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes, net of discount — 98,751 Repayment of 2024 Notes — (83,446 ) Payment of debt issuance cost — (2,030 ) Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility 25,000 — Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility (25,000 ) — Repayment of mortgage payable (240 ) (253 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (372 ) (471 ) Payment of term license obligation (5,148 ) (5,505 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4 8,738 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (1,599 ) (1,668 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,355 ) 14,116 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,734 (8,629 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,207 ) (22,444 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 173,859 189,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 115,652 $ 166,759

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 13,360 $ 8,983 Cash paid for interest $ 13,237 $ 11,076 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid debt issuance cost $ — $ 375 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,888 $ 16,068 Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 18,832 $ 10,276





(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):





June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,670 $ 163,007 Short-term restricted cash 333 2,449 Long-term restricted cash 649 1,303 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 115,652 $ 166,759

Infinera Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 GAAP Revenue $(Mil) $ 390.4 $ 485.9 $ 392.1 $ 376.2 $ 392.4 $ 453.5 $ 306.9 $ 342.7 GAAP Gross Margin % 34.4 % 37.1 % 37.5 % 38.0 % 40.3 % 38.6 % 36.0 % 39.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1) 37.8 % 38.7 % 38.8 % 39.3 % 41.9 % 39.6 % 36.6 % 40.3 % GAAP Revenue Composition: Domestic % 57 % 61 % 60 % 58 % 59 % 68 % 54 % 58 % International % 43 % 39 % 40 % 42 % 41 % 32 % 46 % 42 % Customers >10% of Revenue 1 1 — 1 1 1 — — Cash Related Information: Cash from Operations $(Mil) $ 19.6 $ (0.6 ) $ (1.8 ) $ 1.4 $ (29.7 ) $ 79.6 $ 24.0 $ (59.9 ) Capital Expenditures $(Mil) $ 11.0 $ 8.3 $ 16.8 $ 10.8 $ 13.3 $ 21.4 $ 8.1 $ 14.6 Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil) $ 21.3 $ 19.8 $ 19.6 $ 19.8 $ 20.0 $ 19.4 $ 15.4 $ 15.6 DSOs(2) 66 79 78 79 76 77 79 76 Inventory Metrics: Raw Materials $(Mil) $ 43.5 $ 48.7 $ 67.6 $ 85.4 $ 110.4 $ 133.6 $ 132.5 $ 119.4 Work in Process $(Mil) $ 62.6 $ 66.6 $ 71.8 $ 71.9 $ 69.9 $ 68.4 $ 68.6 $ 68.7 Finished Goods $(Mil) $ 224.9 $ 259.6 $ 273.6 $ 270.1 $ 276.6 $ 229.2 $ 219.6 $ 196.1 Total Inventory $(Mil) $ 331.0 $ 374.9 $ 413.0 $ 427.4 $ 456.9 $ 431.2 $ 420.7 $ 384.2 Inventory Turns(3) 3.0 3.4 2.4 2.2 2.1 2.5 1.8 2.0 Worldwide Headcount 3,199 3,267 3,351 3,365 3,369 3,389 3,323 3,334 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 217,620 219,921 222,393 225,922 228,077 230,509 231,533 234,349 Diluted 268,927 258,030 229,404 262,712 257,219 259,210 260,980 265,591



