Weekly Traffic Update: August 2, 2024

Third phase of 11th St. and Louisiana St. improvements project to begin August 5

Beginning Monday, August 5, 11th St. from Indiana St. to Tennessee St. will be reopened to traffic as City contractors begin implementing the final phase (Phase 3) of the 11th St. and Louisiana St. Improvements project. This work will take place on Louisiana St. from 11th St. to 12th St.

Traffic impacts during this phase will include:

Phase 3A – Closure of the west half of Louisiana St. with restricted parking on the east half of Louisiana St. All traffic will be carried on the east half of the existing pavement.

Phase 3B – Close the east half of Louisiana St. Traffic will be carried on the west half of the newly constructed pavement. Access to all properties and drives will be coordinated and maintained.

The City anticipates this phase to end Fall 2024, pending weather or other delays.

25th St. closed between Iowa St. and Ridge Ct.

On Thursday, August 1, City contractors closed 25th St. between Iowa St. and Ridge Ct. to perform street repairs in the area. Those traveling to Crescent Heights Apartments will need to enter and exit the complex from the west side of the apartments.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, August 2, pending weather or other delays.

CORRECTION: N. 2nd and N. 3rd Street Pavement Maintenance project ends November 2024

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for July 26, the wrong end date was given for the N. 2nd and N. 3rd Street Pavement Maintenance project. This project will begin the week of July 29 and end in November 2024, pending weather or other delays.

