Governor Kelly Proclaims August "Kansas Breastfeeding Month"

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a proclamation recognizing August as “Kansas Breastfeeding Month,” highlighting the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of Kansans. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition have partnered in bringing awareness to the many benefits of breastfeeding.

“We are extremely pleased with Governor Kelly’s proclamation, which highlights the importance of breastfeeding support for families in Kansas,” Brenda Bandy, IBCLC, Executive Director of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC), said. “This proclamation supports their decision and fosters a landscape of breastfeeding support in our state for the benefit of Kansas children and families.”

Over 90 percent of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed. Yet less than one in four Kansas infants are exclusively breastfed through the critical first six months of life. Lack of support and barriers in the workplace can often be obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed.

“We know breastfeeding has many positive impacts,” Derik Flerlage, Director of KDHE Bureau of Family Health, said. “Strong statewide partnerships and community collaboration allow our programs to better serve the needs of Kansas families as they care for children during their critical first months.”

Breastfeeding support where families work and care for their children will improve the baby's and the mother’s future health. The American Academy of Pediatrics guidance on breastfeeding calls for policy changes to address obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed, including universal paid maternity leave and insurance coverage for lactation support.

Governor Kelly’s proclamation stresses the role of every Kansan to make breastfeeding easier in our state. The KBC State of Breastfeeding in Kansas 2023 report has the most recent breastfeeding rates for Kansas along with action items and resources for individuals, employers, child care providers, health care professionals and others to support breastfeeding.

Proclamation Signing 2024 Photo (left to right) Jeff Usher, Amanda Peterson, Heather Braum, Stephanne Rupnicki, Mandy Chapin, Governor Laura Kelly, Danica Pelzel, Trini Murguia, Amy Trollinger and Diana Lady.