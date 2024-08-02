Help Shape Maternal and Child Health Priorities

August 2, 2024

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) invites community representatives and family members from across the state to help set priorities for its Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Unit.

The MCH unit staff, working with the Align Team, is preparing an action plan to guide its efforts for the 2026-30 time period.

“Our work now involves defining priorities and potential strategies to promote health and wellbeing for Wyoming’s mothers, children, adolescents and families,” said Feliciana Turner, MCH unit manager. “We want our priorities in those future years to reflect the voices of our communities and families.”

“We are asking people to take a survey or sign up for a focus group about our potential program efforts,” Turner said. “We’re especially interested in hearing from parents and caregivers, women who have recently given birth, parents of children who have special healthcare needs and youth with parents who have agreed to their participation.”

Focus groups begin in August and space is limited. People interested in participating can visit https://health.wyo.gov/mch to sign up. The survey is also available on the website and is taking responses through September 15. Spanish and ASL interpretation is available for focus groups; the survey is also available in Spanish.

Results will help determine the final priorities included in Wyoming’s MCH State Action Plan.

Turner said several potential priorities have emerged through the initial assessment and planning stages:

Improving systems of care for children and youth with special healthcare needs by improving access to medical homes

Promoting and improving maternal health by addressing postpartum visits

Preventing infant deaths by promoting and improving infant safe sleep practices and environments

Promoting healthy childhood

Promoting adolescent mental health

Stephanie Sandoval, senior administrator of the WDH Public Health Division, said, “Our mission is to promote, protect and improve health in Wyoming. Our MCH team is dedicated to developing an action plan that embodies this mission by addressing community needs and priorities. Through robust community engagement and strategic partnerships, we aim to create a plan that ensures the health and well-being of Wyoming families across the lifespan.”

For more information on the overall MCH assessment and planning process, please visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/mch/mch-needs-assessment-2025/.