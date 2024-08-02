Submit Release
Upskilling and Reskilling Imperative

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of artificial intelligence and continued economic uncertainty, companies face an imperative: ensuring their employees have the necessary skills to meet the needs of the current and evolving business landscape.

According to a new Industry Research Study conducted by Executive Networks with University of Phoenix, upskilling and reskilling opportunities are critical for enhancing productivity, improving employee engagement, and retaining talent.

While a top reason for employees leaving their employer is due to a lack of advancement opportunities, many leaders perceive employee resistance as a stumbling block to successful upskilling. They also point to lack of time, lack of budget, and difficulty for employees to find or use learning.

For more information, please visit https://phoenix.edu/workforce-solutions.

