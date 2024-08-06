pdfRest Launches OCR PDF: Transform Scanned Documents into Searchable Text with the Latest API Tool

Submit Release
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pdfRest, a leading innovator in document technology solutions, today announced the launch of OCR PDF, an advanced REST API tool designed to convert scanned documents and images within PDFs into searchable and extractable text using state-of-the-art Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

By leveraging OCR PDF, developers can transform static PDF documents into dynamic, searchable text PDFs, significantly enhancing document management processes.

"We are excited to launch OCR PDF, which revolutionizes the way developers and businesses handle scanned documents," said Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer of pdfRest. "This Cloud API service empowers developers to seamlessly integrate OCR capabilities into their applications, streamlining workflows and improving document accessibility."

OCR PDF offers robust capabilities to ensure seamless text recognition and extraction from scanned images, improving workflow efficiency and document accessibility:

- Extract Text with OCR: Take advantage of OCR from PDF to extract text from existing PDF files, enabling further processing or analysis.

- Create Searchable PDF Files: Use pdfRest OCR PDF API Tool to convert PDF to searchable PDF by detecting image-based text and adding it to the document to support search.

- Seamless PDF to OCR Conversion: Ensure that all text within scanned images is accurately recognized and extracted, making documents searchable and editable.

- Enhanced Workflow Integration: Utilize OCR PDF capabilities to integrate text recognition directly into workflows for faster, more efficient document processing.

- Convenient Format Conversion: Convert OCR PDF to Word to facilitate editing and formatting in a familiar environment.

- Scalable Document Management: Implement OCR PDF solutions to manage large volumes of scanned files effectively, ensuring all text data is accessible and usable.

Enhanced Developer Workflows

pdfRest OCR PDF allows developers to easily send OCR requests, eliminating the need for complex software installations or configurations. The user-friendly REST API integrates smoothly with existing development environments, empowering developers to quickly incorporate OCR functionalities into their workflows.

Get Started Today

OCR PDF is currently available via both Cloud API and Self-Hosted API services. To get started, developers can sign up for a free API key and use the intuitive pdfRest API Lab interface to build and send API calls from a browser. Code samples are also available on the pdfRest GitHub repository, and preconfigured API calls can be found in the pdfRest Postman Collection.

About pdfRest

pdfRest is a leading provider of PDF technology solutions that enhance the creation, editing, manipulation, and distribution of digital content. Developers and businesses worldwide rely on pdfRest to power their document processing workflows and applications.

