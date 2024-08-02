Submit Release
American Heart Association Brings Awareness to Surprise Medical Billing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six in ten patients say they worry about incurring debt when they receive medical care. Fortunately, the No Surprises Act has protected millions across the country from unexpected medical bills that can amount to hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a new Harris survey, patients are concerned that Congress will weaken the law, forcing them to choose between paying unexpected medical bills or going without basic needs.

Dr. J. Carter Ralphe discusses the devastating financial impact of surprise medical bills and how the No Surprises Act protects millions of patients. He also touches on the critical need to strengthen the No Surprises Act to ensure it lowers health care costs and families can afford the medical care they need.

For more information, please text “SURPRISE” to 46839.

