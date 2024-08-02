Shelley L. Morse (CTF/FCE) Elected to Education International Executive Board, North America-Caribbean regional seat

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) is pleased to announce that Shelley L. Morse has been elected to the Education International (EI) Executive Board, North America-Caribbean regional seat. The election took place at the 10th Education International World Congress happening now in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The Executive Board is comprised of 27 members, who are responsible for running Education International and implementing the decisions taken at World Congress. Shelley L. Morse joins the Executive Board in one of two seats for the North America-Caribbean Region, following the highly impactful two-term service of Dianne Woloschuk (also of CTF/FCE).

Shelley has had a successful career in education, demonstrating a strong commitment to advocacy for quality, inclusive publicly funded public education and labour rights.

In July 2019, Shelley was acclaimed President of the CTF/FCE after serving three terms as Vice-President and several years on the Board of Directors. During her presidency, she became the first-ever Chair of the EI North America/Caribbean Regional Committee (2020-2021). She has also chaired several CTF/FCE Advisory Committees, including those on the Status of Women, Diversity and Human Rights, Indigenous Education, and the Teaching Profession.

Shelley has made substantial contributions nationally and internationally. Her dedication to trade union and human rights advocacy has taken her to EI World Congresses in Ottawa (2015) and Bangkok (2019), and she has been a delegate to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) five times (from 2015 to 2022). Shelley's extensive experience with CTF/FCE and engagement in EI will be invaluable in strengthening our global federation, contributing to EI priorities and service to Members, such as advocacy, campaigns, development cooperation partnerships, leading-edge research, and embodying the essence of a federation of teachers’ unions.

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32-million educators.

