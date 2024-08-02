The Mission Behind Quor: Regain Calm, Clarity, and Control to Create a Healthy Corporate Culture

Quor, an AI-powered tool founded by Aisulu Jakisheva, is designed to elevate the business landscape, enabling entrepreneurs to streamline processes and foster a calm environment.

New York, New York, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the world has seen a tremendous surge of startups, with more and more people answering their inner entrepreneurial callings and chasing dreams of business ownership. But these dreams turn into reality only for a select few. As statistics tell us, the current startup failure rate is hovering at around 90%, with 10% of startups not making it past the first year and 45% failing in the first five years. Behind these trends is a myriad of factors, from product-market fit to marketing strategies and cash flow problems, that, to succeed, entrepreneurs must learn to navigate.

To address the desperate calls of business owners grappling with the complex territory of building, scaling, and streamlining a company, Aisulu Jakisheva, a seasoned UX designer with an inherent passion for entrepreneurship, established Quor. This AI-powered tool, created to replace chaos and anxiety with a sense of serenity, merges cutting-edge technology with Zen philosophy, providing entrepreneurs with a holistic solution for business success.





Quor's dedication to harnessing the power of strategic AI consulting to guide startups as they tackle immediate challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and increase productivity while reducing stress is rooted in the founder’s industry experience. While working in the UX design world and curating marketing strategies and cohesive branding for small companies, Aisulu realized that many processes, especially those related to product development and delivery, can be automated.

By incorporating AI into business operations, Quor enables CEOs and owners to track all actions seamlessly while reducing the risk of human error, providing entrepreneurs with essential data about progress and growth. Additionally, the AI-powered tool keeps track of all tasks and employees assigned to them, significantly increasing in-house accountability. Created to simplify, not replace, Quor automates human processes by providing executives with the tools and resources to efficiently and effectively scale their brands.

For clients, the Quor experience begins with a simple yet insightful questionnaire about the business, including the company’s type, products, development ideas, and long- and short-term goals. Once the questions are answered, Quor presents users with an easy-to-navigate dashboard where they can generate their purpose—a step inspired by the Japanese philosophy of ikigai.

Ikigai refers to something that enriches lives with a sense of purpose or a reason for living, helping people reach a state of absolute happiness. Its impact is evident in one of the blue zones of the world, Okinawa, where inhabitants live a happy life and stay working well into their 80s and 90s. Within Quor, Aisulu contemplates ikigai from a business perspective, encouraging clients to define their business purpose and generate a mission vision statement and a roadmap around it. As the value-driven founder emphasizes, ikigai aligns all aspects of running a business, propelling organic growth and long-term success.

After nearly four years of perfecting plans, developing the platform, gathering a team of experts, outsourcing AI capabilities, completing the first round of funding, and BETA-version testing, Aisulu is gearing up for a soft launch in September 2024. As the testing continues and development progresses, Aisulu expects Quor to become a fully-fledged AI-powered platform geared toward streamlining business processes in the upcoming months.

Quor, or core phonetically, is a nod to the founder’s dedication to creating a stable foundation that businesses can build around. The spelling, a derivative of quorum, symbolizes the company’s engraved ethos of fostering growth through collaborative effort. Looking ahead into the future, Aisulu envisions Quor as an essential part of the entrepreneurial revolution, encouraging owners to collectively steward a more efficient and human-centric landscape.

“We want to refrain from the idea of building businesses alone. Many startup owners get lost in the process, entering a vacuum of solitude. Quor aims to break that, inspiring entrepreneurs to ask for help, outsource expert services, and foster supportive, thriving teams,” Aisulu shares. “The first step to achieving this business utopia is to identify the overarching purpose and create all business operations around it. That’s what Quor is all about—changing mindsets, fostering a healthy corporate culture, replacing chaos with clarity, and regaining a sense of peace and serenity.”

