Game Commission to meet Aug. 9

TAOS – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Bataan Hall, 121 Civic Plaza Dr., Taos, NM 87571. The full agenda, location details, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Darren Vaughan at 505-476-8027 or darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.