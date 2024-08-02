Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 2, 2024

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan held 266,533.09 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan held 266,533.09 ordinary shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
Currency N/A
Price N/A
Volume N/A
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

N/A
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction August 2, 2024
Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


Director/PDMR Shareholding

