$17.2M to Strengthen Social Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $17.2 million in awards through the Family-Centered Services initiative to strengthen social services that help vulnerable families achieve financial stability. This funding will help local social services departments throughout New York to hire more staff as they continue serving hundreds of thousands of low-income families statewide.

“We’re strengthening the critical resources that help struggling New Yorkers meet their essential needs and transition to economic security,” Governor Hochul said. “By giving local social services departments the funding to hire more staff and bolster operations, we can bring more families out of poverty and into a brighter future.”

The $17.2 million awarded today includes investments in local social services departments in regions throughout the state:

Region Amount Capital Region $1,984,616 Central New York $1,653,845 Finger Lakes $1,819,235 Long Island $1,323,074 Mid-Hudson $2,480,767 Mohawk Valley $1,323,078 New York City $1,157,687 North Country $1,323,079 Southern Tier $1,653,848 Western New York $2,480,771

The Family-Centered Services initiative was first announced in the 2024 State of the State address and continues Governor Hochul’s deep commitment to strengthening the social service network and lifting families out of poverty.

The initiative addresses the challenges of family poverty by ensuring local social services departments across the state will have trained staff available to provide targeted interventions that support the entire family. This includes assisting families with complex needs such as mental health conditions, developmental disabilities, substance use disorders and those experiencing homelessness or domestic violence.

The funding will enable local departments to hire from one to seven full-time credentialed or appropriately experienced staff, depending on the size of the county’s caseload. The new staff will provide a range of case management services that could include in-depth assessments, crisis intervention, resource navigation and peer support to stabilize household conditions, among others.

Local departments will tailor their initiatives to meet the unique needs of the households they serve. Some may choose to focus on the needs of homeless families or households facing mental health conditions, while others may focus more on encouraging paths to employment. Families will be referred to the program based on locally developed criteria.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The causes of poverty are often complex and addressing them requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses the specific needs of each family. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the power of the Family-Centered Services initiative so social services districts are better equipped to help caregivers achieve financial stability and family well-being.”

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “We are proud to stand with Governor Hochul and our agency counterparts to continue the efforts of removing some of the structural barriers to self-sufficiency and overcoming poverty. Access to services and supports that address basic needs can be life changing; hence, the necessity to invest in safety nets, including more staffing and training. Through the Family-Centered Services Initiative, we are expanding and strengthening the workforce which will assist families with competing and compelling needs.”

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “All New Yorkers should have a home where they can live and thrive within their community. These critical wrap-around services help individuals and families successfully move forward with greater stability and financial security, which in turn supports mental wellness. I commend Governor Hochul for making it a priority of her administration that our families in need can access these critical services and supports.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “Access to critical social services is vital to supporting domestic violence survivors and their families in their journey to healing and financial independence. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for this funding which will help those in their times of need. Ensuring there are dedicated and specially trained support staff to help survivors and others going through difficult times shows New York’s continued commitment to supporting OPDV’s mission of being survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “As the Chair of the NYS Senate Social Services Committee, I applaud the Governor's announcement of $17.2 million for the Family-Centered Services initiative. I supported this funding in the SFY 2024-2025 budget because it will empower local social services districts across New York State to hire additional trained staff and enhance supports available to low-income families.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “New York takes care of its own, especially when it comes to supporting our neighbors who need it most. Governor Hochul’s new Family Centered Services initiative will provide much needed financial support to local social service departments to better equip them to hire additional staff members and provide greater service to thousands of low-income families across New York State that rely on their services. This $17.2 million investment, including over $1 million for New York City, is further proof of the commitment made by Governor Hochul, Leader Stewart-Cousins, and my colleagues in both houses of the legislature to use the power of government to support New York State’s struggling families.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “As the chair of the New York State Social Services Committee, I am dedicated to enhancing and expanding essential services for all residents; so that they can have access to the support and resources they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her support in providing $17.2 Million towards social services agencies that will increase much needed staffing and tools to continue servicing low-income families throughout New York State. It’s our responsibility to ensure equitable access to healthcare, housing, education, and employment opportunities, to create an inclusive environment for every individual and family. We are committed to implementing policies that break down barriers and promote inclusion, which requires legislation and funding.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “With Rochester being home to three out of the top five poorest zip codes in all of New York State, many of our families struggle to make ends meet and depend on public assistance for their most basic necessities. We must continue to strengthen the resources that help our most vulnerable children and families achieve stability. I thank Governor Hochul for taking a holistic approach and making the necessary investments to improve essential social services throughout our state.”

New York Public Welfare Association Executive Director Paul Brady said, “This funding will provide a much-needed boost to local social services districts and enable them to better serve some of our most vulnerable families by helping them overcome barriers to connecting with the services they need. The Family-Centered Services initiative represents an innovative approach to addressing family poverty that underscores the importance of ongoing collaboration between the state and local governments that benefits all New Yorkers.”

United Way of New York City CEO Grace Bonilla said, “At United Way of New York City, we recognize that the path to stability for families facing poverty is multifaceted and deeply personal. By focusing on the hiring of culturally competent, credentialed, and experienced staff, this initiative ensures that the support provided is both expert and empathetic. Our families deserve nothing less than the very best in tailored, responsive care. This investment by Governor Hochul is a critical step in addressing the complex needs of our communities, and we are proud to support this vital effort to uplift New York's most vulnerable families.”

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services President & CEO Lori VanAuken said, “We are thrilled that additional resources are coming into our community to support families as they work toward greater financial security. As an agency that has historically served families living in poverty, funding of this magnitude can make a transformational difference to the lives of the people we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership with New York State and our local Department of Human Services.”

Albany Community Action Partnership Executive Director Neenah Bland said, “Albany Community Action Partnership has provided services using a family centered approach for many years. Our experience as a community action agency underscores the effectiveness of a family-centered service model. We have seen the success in adopting a two-generation approach to services and the return on investment in comprehensively training staff to provide targeted individualized interventions including wraparound services addressing the multifaceted challenges families face. It is our belief that this holistic approach will stabilize households in crisis, fostering movement towards financial security, and ensuring all generations receive the support they need to thrive.”