Omni-Biotic US Introduces Omni-Biotic Power: A New Performance Probiotic

Omni-Biotic, an award-winning leader in probiotic supplements from Austria, is launching Omni-Biotic Power in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni-Biotic Power is formulated to address the unique needs of high-performance individuals. This probiotic was specifically designed to support strenuous athletic training and other physically demanding lifestyles. Omni-Biotic Power is a probiotics supplement tailored to the unique needs of the fitness community.

Built upon Omni-Biotic’s globally recognized body of clinically validated gut health research, Omni-Biotic Power offers a potent blend of probiotic strains engineered to fortify the gut flora and support performance, recovery, and immunity under the most strenuous conditions. Omni-Biotic Power has shown in clinical studies a significant improvement in Zonulin levels, a marker for inflammation in the gut, as well as a significant reduction in carbonyl proteins, a relevant data point for oxidative stress. These product-specific clinical studies have underscored Omni-Biotic Power’s effectiveness in combating the distinct gut health challenges triggered by high levels of physical activity.†

"Harnessing the power of cutting-edge microbiome science, Omni-Biotic Power is a key advancement in performance nutrition," said Hannah Kleinfeld, Chief Operating Officer of Omni-Biotic US. "We are excited to introduce this probiotic, poised to elevate how athletes and high performers approach gut health, stress response, and immune support."

Omni-Biotic’s unique powder delivery mechanism of gut support supplements allows the beneficial bacteria to reach the gut alive and active, ensuring an 83% probiotic survival rate compared to an average of only 7% in top U.S. probiotic capsule brands.

As a European product, Omni-Biotic Power adheres to the highest standards of manufacturing quality and is committed to delivering probiotic potency and efficacy. Omni Biotic Power is proudly listed on the Cologne List for Preventive Doping Research (CePreDo) and is fully compliant with anti-doping regulations, offering athletes complete confidence in its safety and legitimacy.

From supporting healthy physiological responses to exercise and promoting gut barrier integrity to facilitating post-workout recovery and electrolyte balance, Omni-Biotic Power is a holistic solution for individuals committed to achieving peak physical performance. Already trusted and used daily by many elite European athletes, Omni-Biotic Power is well-positioned to become the go-to probiotic supplement for professional athletes, fitness aficionados, and other high-performance individuals in the U.S.

Omni-Biotic Power is the newest addition to Omni-Biotic’s product range in the US. Omni-Biotic probiotics are targeted, clinically tested probiotics to support specific health needs, including stress management, immune function and liver health.

About Omni-Biotic US

Omni-Biotic is a leading probiotic brand in Europe and the #3 brands worldwide. Developed by the renowned Austrian gut microbiome research pioneer, Institut AllergoSan, every Omni-Biotic product is rooted in 30 years of gut microbiome research and extensive clinical testing. Omni-Biotic emphasizes clean, potent formulations targeting specific health outcomes, including stress management, liver detox, and balanced immunity.

Introduced to the United States in 2019 by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic aims to provide probiotic supplements. Today, thousands of healthcare practitioners worldwide trust Omni-Biotic to address their patients’ gut health concerns. As one of the premium product lines brought to the U.S. market by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic is committed to delivering meticulously crafted and clinically validated probiotic solutions, empowering individuals through optimal gut health.

For more information, visit www.omnibioticlife.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.