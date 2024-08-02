Huntress Authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVE) Program as a Numbering Authority (CNA)

Huntress will contribute to the CVE® Program's mission of identifying, defining, and cataloging cybersecurity vulnerabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). This authorization further solidifies Huntress’ commitment to continuous education in the cybersecurity community, fostering greater partnerships across government and regulatory bodies, and supporting the businesses that power daily life.



The CVE is an international, community-driven effort that relies on the collaboration of organizations worldwide to identify and report on cybersecurity threats. As a CNA, Huntress will play a vital role in sharing timely and accurate information on current and emerging vulnerabilities to help streamline responses and mitigate their impact.

"This authorization isn't just an achievement for Huntress; it's a commitment to the entire cybersecurity community," says Chris Henderson, Senior Director of Threat Operations. "We've always been dedicated to protecting small and mid-sized enterprises. Now, as a CNA, we're expanding our role to contribute vital intelligence that benefits organizations worldwide."

The CVE’s efforts represent the kind of public-private partnership Huntress has long promoted, with CNAs working together to further the CVE Program and protect systems worldwide against cyberattacks.

About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting and empowering small businesses and mid-sized enterprises. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About the CVE Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities. For more information about the CVE Program, please visit cve.mitre.org .