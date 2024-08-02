Fortinet Completes Acquisition of Lacework

Acquisition adds a leading AI-driven cloud-native application protection platform to the Fortinet Security Fabric

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lacework, a cloud security and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) trailblazer, effective August 1, 2024.

“The addition of Lacework aligns with Fortinet’s commitment to protect our customers with innovative solutions that provide consistent security across on-premises and cloud environments,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet. “Integrating Lacework’s organically developed cloud-native platform with the Fortinet Security Fabric will result in the most comprehensive, full-stack AI-driven cloud security platform available from a single vendor.”

Like Fortinet, Lacework is an innovation-first company that has invested significantly to build, from the ground up, an integrated cloud security solution that adds meaningful value to customers. Lacework has been recognized for its leading technology by industry analysts and was recently named a representative vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms.1 In addition to advanced technology, Fortinet has gained a portfolio of 225 patents and applications, many related to cloud security and artificial intelligence, which reflects the innovation focus and will bring Fortinet’s global patent and application count to over 1,800, estimated to be more than the nearest three pure-play security vendors combined. This acquisition also brings an experienced sales team and a talented group of engineers whose expertise will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading solutions to Fortinet’s customers.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

