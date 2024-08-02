DMi Partners Named an Official TikTok Preferred Partner

DMi Partners to Enhance Paid Media Strategies and Affiliate Offerings through TikTok

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, paid social and SEO, today announces its recognition as an official TikTok Partner. As a new TikTok Partner that boasts award-winning affiliate and influencer marketing services, DMi Partners is uniquely positioned to provide its clients with a suite of benefits, including access to advanced tools, insights, and support, allowing them to gain a competitive edge in TikTok’s vibrant and rapidly growing marketplace.

Boosting Engagement and Sales with TikTok Shop and its Affiliate Program

TikTok has become a powerful platform for discovering new brands and products, with 70% of users finding new brands on the app. The impact of TikTok on consumer behavior is significant; three out of four users are likely to make a purchase while using the platform, and 83% acknowledge that TikTok influences their buying decisions. The introduction of TikTok Shop enhances this process by allowing customers to interact with content from their favorite creators and complete purchases seamlessly within the app, ensuring a user-friendly shopping experience.

The TikTok Shop affiliate program leverages a traditional revenue share model to reward creators for generating content that drives conversions. According to a Forbes article, affiliate content accounts for 70% of all purchases on TikTok, highlighting the effectiveness of interactive and trend-driven content combined with the convenience of in-app checkout. As brands seek to optimize their return on ad spend (ROAS), TikTok Shop’s affiliate program provides an opportunity to engage with a highly active audience through a performance-based model while also offering opportunities for product seeding to boost brand and product awareness across the creator space.

“As a TikTok Shop Partner, DMi Partners is uniquely equipped to help brands efficiently capture revenue and customer engagement through this burgeoning advertising channel. Our in-depth knowledge of TikTok’s features, exclusive access to advanced support and beta tools, and demonstrated success in aligning creators with brands and products uniquely position us to drive impactful results. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging TikTok’s innovative platform for strategic and effective brand growth,” said Kristina Nolan, VP of Media Services at DMi Partners.

Leveraging TikTok Shop for Unmatched Client Success

DMi Partners stands out as a leading force in leveraging TikTok Shop to drive exceptional results for its clients. Their partnership with TikTok Shop brings a range of unique advantages, ensuring that brands can maximize their potential on this dynamic platform.

Expertise & Experience: DMi Partners is renowned for its deep understanding of TikTok’s levers, enabling them to tailor strategies that effectively engage the platform’s vibrant community and drive success through targeted campaigns.

As an official TikTok Shop Partner, DMi Partners receives exclusive access to cutting-edge analytics, beta features, and comprehensive marketing tools, including enhanced media value and incentive opportunities from TikTok Shop, giving their clients a competitive edge.

DMi Partners' established relationships with TikTok creators facilitate seamless, impactful collaborations that align with brand goals, amplifying reach and credibility on the platform to foster increased brand engagement and growth.

Enhanced Support: DMi Partners provides dedicated support and training to keep their team and clients informed of TikTok's latest trends, tools, and techniques, ensuring the delivery of innovative and effective solutions.

"We’re thrilled by our designation as an official TikTok Shop Partner, which allows us to offer our clients exclusive access to TikTok’s tools and insights and to craft innovative campaigns that foster meaningful connections between brands and consumers,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “This recognition highlights DMi Partners' proficiency in utilizing TikTok’s dynamic platform to propel brand success and elevate digital marketing strategies, and it’s an example of our continuous drive to create growth opportunities for our clients.”

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .